ASHTABULA — A variety of groups reached out to help families create healthy patterns for their children on Saturday during Healthy Kids Day.
Ashtabula County YMCA Learning Center Director Annette Griffin helped coordinate the event that included leaders from Head Start of Ashtabula County, Signature Health, Ashtabula County Children Services and Community Counseling.
Griffin said the idea was to help families choose healthy eating habits, learn positive exercise habits and learn how to keep children safe.
"It is a lot about safety," she said.
Education on bike safety, fire safety and other important issues were discussed at the event.
Children entering the building were met by a magician who created balloons for them to set the tone for the afternoon.
The next stop was a popcorn stand so children could learn the kind of healthy snacks available. Tables with fresh apples and vegetables were also available to the guests.
The social service agencies handed out information and talked with visitors in the second-floor gymnasium.
Educational learning were also a part of the experience as students learned lessons rooted in the STEM system of learning. Science, technology, engineering and math are the core of the learning system and children were able to learn practical lessons during the activity.
Information about a variety of aquatic programs was available in the pool area as well.
The national YMCA program has sponsored the Healthy Kids Day for 30 years and included 1,400 YMCA's across the nation participating this year. The purpose of the event is to help students enjoy active play and foster a lifetime of physical activity, according to a national YMCA website.
