Staff Report
The Baldwin Wallace baseball team saw its season end on Monday in Iowa.
The Yellow Jackets split two games with Johns Hopkins in the Division III College World Series final four on the PG Cares Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
BW, as the fifth seed, needed to defeat No. 1 nationally ranked and top-seeded Johns Hopkins twice to advance to the championship series.
The Yellow Jackets won the first game 6-3, but dropped the second one 8-2 to end the campaign at 39-12.
Sophomore Seve Cantini, a Jefferson graduate, started the second game for BW. He pitched two innings and allowed on earned run on three hits to take the loss.
Leading 3-1, Johns Hopkins put the game away with two runs in the sixth and three more in the eighth.
Senior outfielder Nick Stoltz, a Geneva graduate; junior pitcher Gordon Seger, Grand Valley, and Cantini were part of the Yellow Jackets squad.
For the season, Stoltz batted .375 with 11 runs scored, two doubles, three RBIs and four stolen bases.
Cantini finished with a 1-2 mark.
He made 12 appearances, which included four starts, and pitched 27 innings.
Cantini gave up 30 hits, 15 earned runs and 14 walks with 19 strikeouts in attaining a 5.00 ERA.
“This season was overall an amazing season,” Cantini said. “We fought our way to the World Series on a very difficult path. Being the first final four team in baseball history [for BW] is something that our team will cherish forever.”
Seger appeared in 11 games.
In 10.2 innings, he allowed 10 hits, five earned runs and four walks with nine strikeouts and a 4.22 ERA.
The 2023 BW season featured a historic NCAA College World Series run as they made their first final four appearance in program record.
The Yellow Jackets broke multiple team records including having the highest winning percentage, most games won and the most Ohio Athletic Conference wins in program history.
The team won their first outright Ohio
Athletic Conference
regular season title since 1988.
