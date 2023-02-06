When deciding where to go to school and play football, Wade Woodworth had options.
"My final four consisted of Kentucky Christian, Concordia Ann Arbor, Marietta and Grove City," the Jefferson senior said.
Grove City ended up as the final selection.
"I ultimately chose Grove because they are excellent in my major [exercise science], a small Christian campus, and they're good at football," he said.
Located in Grove City, Pennsylvania, which is around 60 miles north of Pittsburgh and 75 miles south of Erie, the the Wolverines compete in the Presidents' Athletic Conference of NCAA Division III.
"I'm extremely proud of Wade," Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. "There's a reason he was the leader of our defense and a captain on this team. He was the hardest worker in the program 12 months a year in the weight room, the classroom and on the field. Wade put himself in a position to have multiple options for college."
Last season, GC went 8-3, including a 31-14 victory over FDU-Florham in November in the Eastern College Athletic Conference James Lynah Bowl.
The Wolverines are 33-11 over the last four fall seasons.
"I am excited to go to a school that’s been good for a little while now, and I’m ready and excited to embrace the standard of winning," Woodworth said.
Lakeside graduate Alec Raffa is also listed on the GC roster.
"I got a chance to watch his highlights from his senior year," Woodworth said. "He’s an excellent ball player, and I’m excited to be teammates with him."
Edgewood graduate Ethan Ward just finished his last season for the Wolverines.
Recruited as a linebacker, Woodworth, who goes 6-foot, 200 pounds, recorded 122 tackles, including 22 for loss, with two sacks and one interception in the fall.
He earned first-team Division IV Northeast Lakes District honors and third-team All-Ohio accolades by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Woodworth played an integral part in Jefferson's historic tournament run in the 2022 season, which included close wins over Poland 14-13, Girard 26-20 and West Branch 41-37.
The Falcons advanced to the DIV state semifinals, before losing to eventual state champion Glenville 52-7.
"I think coach Hanna did an amazing job prepping me for that kind of standard as well as prepping Jefferson to be at that standard," Woodworth said. "I learned the importance of embracing the 'grit' of hard work and being not just a leader by example but a leader by voice as well."
Woodworth said the absence of high school football will be there.
"I’m really gonna miss playing with my lifelong childhood friends on Friday nights and playing in front of my community," he said.
But the opportunity to play at the next level is exciting.
"I’m looking forward to making new lifelong friends and a new support system," he said.
Hanna said Woodworth is already missed in the program.
"He took hard coaching the proper way," Hanna said. "That says a lot about how his parents raised him. Our relationship goes far beyond the football field.
"I can't wait to skip a couple of JV games in the fall to watch 3 [Woodworth's number at Jefferson] live out his dream."
Woodworth, a wrestler and field events thrower for the Falcons, is planning to major in exercise science.
"I would like to become a future health and gym teacher as well as coach football and shot put," he said.
