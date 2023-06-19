Mike Osborne is not sure how much longer he will be organizing the annual West Side Shootout.
Nor is he even sure how long he’s been organizing the event, which is one of, if not, the longest running community basketball tournament in Ohio.
What he does know, though is that he appreciates what the shootout has become and the reason for it.
“The community has been incredible in their support,” Osborne said of the Shootout which will take place July 6-8 at West Avenue basketball courts.
Teams may sign up the day of the tournament. Also, team application packages are available at Bula Beauty Store, 4118 Main Ave. in Ashtabula, and at Betty’s Beauty Shop on 1123 West 43rd Street in Ashtabula.
For more information, contact Willie Osborne at 440-990-0725 or Mike Osborne at 440-228-2444.
Osborne, who played in the tournament as a youngster, has seen the event go from basically a neighborhood pickup game to an event that has spanned generations and draws people from all over the state and even the country.
It wasn’t long ago that Osborne along, with the help of his brother, William, and a few others were out painting the courts with a brush and roller. But now, he said he has more help than he could have ever imagined. Since then, the courts have been resurfaced and along with other areas of support from within the community, has made the tournament become a huge community event every summer.
“We’ve been incredibly blessed,” Osborne said. “I mean we have people that plan their summer vacation so they can be here to participate in the tournament.
“We get a lot of Division I, II and III basketball players that went to school here and come back every year to play which has really elevated the level of competition and given those guys a chance to fellowship with ball players they may have competed with here or even in college. So, we’re heading in the right direction.”
Osborne said he currently has more sponsors than he has teams, which is a good problem to have.
“Some of our sponsors have been with us for years,” he explained.
There have also been local churches and other organizations that have chipped in to help financially.
“We’ve also gotten help from the city,” Osborne said. “Maintaining the courts ... taking care of the bleachers and the rest room facilities. We’ve just gotten a tremendous amount of support that I’m appreciative of and I thank God for.”
The tournament starts with Junior High School boys on July 6.
Tournament organizers are committed to youth development and invite all junior high boys’ players to come even if they do not have a team.
On July 7, the high school boys and girls will play starting at 9 a.m. The championship games will be played on July 8 from noon to 2 p.m.
The shootout concludes on July 8 with the men’s division starting at 9 a.m. Last year, there were teams from Akron, Cleveland, and a few small colleges.
A team of Edgewood and Lakeside graduates won the men’s division for a second straight year.
“The West Side Shootout is a great event,” Lakeside graduate Ceon Howell said. “It brings the community out, great basketball gets played and the atmosphere is just crazy to be a part of.”
With the increase of sponsors, Osborne is hopeful of drawing more junior high and high school teams to the event.
At the age of 68, Osborne is still excited about seeing the event grow, but moreso, he’s just thankful for those that have helped make it what it is.
“The journey is continuing and I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “But, you know we’ve been really blessed over the years. The community has really stepped up and we have some great vendors and great sponsors, and to them I just want to say thank you.”
