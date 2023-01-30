Staff Report
A third meeting between Edgewood and Geneva highlights the sectional-district tournament in girls basketball for county schools and Madison.
The county and Chagrin Valley Conference rivals open the Division II tournament at Edgewood at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the Northeast 1 Sectional-District.
Edgewood (14-3), as the sixth, defeated Geneva 62-29 on Jan. 11. The second game is slated for Wednesday night.
The Eagles (7-9) are the 19th seed.
The Warriors-Geneva winner will play either No. 11 West Branch or No. 23 Ravenna a 1 p.m. on Feb. 18.
The first two rounds of the tournaments are played at the higher-seeded teams sites.
Jefferson (4-14) and Conneaut (5-12) are also in the DII Northeast 1 Sectional-District.
The Falcons, as the 22nd seed, go to No. 17 Berkshire at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 for an opening-round matchup.
The winner travels to No. 2 Salem at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 for a sectional title.
Conneaut, as the 26th seed, starts the postseason at No. 1 Canfield at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.
A win would propel the Spartans into the sectional final at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 against No. 27 Niles.
The East District sites listed are Streetsboro and Nordonia.
DIVISION III
Pymatuning Valley is slated to compete in the Northeast 2 Sectional/District, while Grand Valley is in Northeast 1.
The Lakers (13-5), as the 11th seed, will host No. 12 Youngstown Liberty at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 to open the tournament.
If PV wins, it will travel to No. 3 Poland at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 in a sectional title game.
The 17th-seeded Mustangs (10-9) will go to No. 14 Columbiana for a first-round sectional tournament game at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.
The winner will travel to top seed Shaker Heights Laurel to play for a sectional championship at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18.
The East District sites listed are Lakeview and Struthers.
DIVISION IV
Saint John (6-12) is in the Northeast 1 Sectional-District.
The 19th-seeded Heralds will play at Warren John F. Kennedy, which is 14th, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 in a sectional opener.
The winner will go against either No. 5 Southern or No. 23 Leetonia at 1 p.m.
on Feb. 18 and play for a sectional championship.
The East District sites listed are Grand Valley and Mineral Ridge.
DIVISION I
Madison will kick off the postseason at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Cleveland Heights in a Northeast 1 Sectional-District contest.
The Blue Streaks (11-7) are seeded 17th, while Heights checks in 14th.
The winner will go to No. 13 Ellet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 to play for a sectional title.
Lakeside (0-19), as the 35th seed, will await No. 1 Solon or No. 33 Willoughby South in a Northeast 3 sectional final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.
The East District sites listed are Perry, Massillon Perry and Ravenna.
