ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Weather is typically a subject when it comes to high school volleyball.
But with the temperature reaching 90 outside and no air conditioning inside at Edgewood High School, heat and humidity were definitely a big part in the Warriors’ 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 against Madison in Chagrin Valley Conference action on Tuesday night.
For the Edgewood players, though, it’s not anything they’re not used to.
“Over the summer it’s like this,” McKenna Vencill said of the sauna-like conditions. “So, we’re used to it and it’s probably easier for us to play in. We have a little more stamina than the other schools that may not be used to it.”
Vencill acknowledged that the humidity may be something they’re not a stranger to, but it was still a distraction that had to be dealt with.
“When you’re on the floor and every play you see someone with a towel because there was sweat everywhere, it can be a mental game, but it’s something you have to press through,” she said.
First-year Warriors coach Kyra Vencill said the humidity absolutely was not working in the favor of either side.
“It slowed the tempo down and the girls really had to stay mentally on top of their game and it was really difficult because it slowed down the tempo a lot and the girls had to focus on each pass,” she said.
“That is difficult to coach, it’s hard to play in and I’m sure it was tough for Madison, also.”
The Warriors (6-2) jumped out early in the first game, going up 10-3, then 17-6 on their way to the win.
But Madison was much more competitive in the second and third games, keeping the score close into the teens before Edgewood gained separation.
Kyra Vencill said communication was a key factor in being able to get the points that were needed.
“When we called our timeouts we really wanted to focus on communication, when you have these pauses because you’re wiping down the floor and the humidity is factoring into each play,” she said. “We knew that communication would be huge. There were a lot of
long volleys and you could see they did a good job of staying focused.”
The Blue Streaks (1-7) had a 13-10 lead in the second before the Warriors came through with a 7-1 run.
In the third set, Edgewood led 16-13, but again pulled away with a 5-1 spurt.
They’d go up by as many as eight at 24-16 before Madison rallied for a 3-0 run late.
“The girls competed and I’m very proud of the way they fought tonight,” said Blue Streaks coach David Bill, who like Vencill is in his first season at Madison. “We fought, we came back, we corrected some errors in the second and third sets.
“This is only the seventh time this team has all played together. So, being a first-year coach, we’re looking for the right lineups and that kind of thing. But, the girls did compete tonight and I’m really proud of them for that.”
Both teams will be in action again on Thursday night.
Madison will travel to Jefferson, while Edgewood goes to West Geauga.
