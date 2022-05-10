ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Wearing their bright all-red uniforms and playing under blue skies filled with sunshine for seemingly the first time since last year’s fourth of July picnic, the Edgewood softball wasted little time making a statement in a Division II sectional tournament matchup against Ravenna on Tuesday.
The Warriors sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning, seven of them hit their way on, in a 10-0, five-inning win.
The victory sends Edgewood (7-6) to Hubbard for a sectional final game on Thursday.
Warriors senior Kaitlyn Ezzone said before thinking about Thursday, or even today’s game vs. Pymatuning Valley, the team was fired up to take care of the business at hand.
“Hitting is contagious,” she said. “When we have that spark, when we have that energy, we are just a different team. We come out with a fire, and it’s all the way through the batting order.”
The spark was ignited immediately as Claire Randolph, McKenna Vencill, Sophia Paolillo and Ezzone all reached safely to start the game.
After a strikeout for the first out, the hit parade started again. Avary Toth, Gianna Iannetta and Makenna Rhodes all hit their way on.
The early energy from the offense was just what coach Randy Vencill looked for.
“A good start is always critical,” Vencill said. “Honestly, this year, we haven’t had a ton of early inning success.
“Our success has come later in games, it’s taken us a while to get warmed up. Actually coming out and getting some hits and putting some runs on the board was nice to see.”
The seven runs were more than enough for Edgewood pitching.
Ezzone worked three scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while striking out seven.
Randolph worked the fourth and fifth and gave up one walk. A runner also reached on an error.
Ravenna worked around a walk and an error in the fifth, in two scoreless frames. Ravenna put a runner on third, but Randolph struck out the final hitter to enforce the mercy rule and end the game in five innings.
Offensively, Randolph had three hits in the game. Paolillo and Ezzone added two each to go with two RBI. Toth also drove home two runs.
The Warriors were delivered some bad news before the game from Vencill.
Starting pitcher Bella Varkette will be out for the remainder of the season with a fractured shin bone. The injury happened in a game last week. The absence leaves Edgewood with Ezzone and Randolph as the only two remaining pitchers.
“Being a short game tonight was definitely a blessing,” Vencill said. “All we have is KK [Ezone] and Claire, and we play tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, but we have all the confidence in the world in those two.”
Ezzone said the players have that same level of belief in each other.
“We’re confident,” she said, echoing her coach. “We’re ready to give it our all, to go out and get the win.”
