Before the 2022 season even began, Edgewood football coach Olajuwon Cooper presented his team with several challenges to test them and prepare them for whatever they might face in the upcoming season.
The strategy worked as the Warriors came up big in some game-deciding moments on their way to a 6-4 regular season.
The victories included a 15-14 win over Conneaut in the opener and 32-28 decision over Lakeside in Week 10.
Those two programs had been getting the better of Edgewood in recent history.
This season, Cooper said the challenge is to take the next step in becoming a successful program.
“I definitely thought last season was a breakout year for us,” said Cooper, who is entering his third season at the helm. “We just want to be a program that is known for doing things the right way. I think if you work hard in the offseason, you always have a chance to be successful, no matter what kind of talent level you have.”
This year’s Edgewood team has talent, but the Warriors also have experience to go with improved size and strength.
Edgewood has 52 players in pads this summer, including 15 seniors and other players who gained valuable experience a year ago.
“Every single week we’re going to roll with 15-20 guys that have three, four years of experience on the varsity field,” Cooper said. “I like our chances based on our experience alone, but also, the game should be slowing down for those guys a little bit.”
The six wins last year was the most since the 2012 team which had seven victories.
Taking the second step can often be tougher than the first step when it comes to re-establishing a winning program. Cooper believes the experience his players gained along with the confidence they acquired should help them take that next step.
“The kids believe now,” Cooper said. “I know what I demanded of our kids was a lot more than what’s been demanded of Edgewood football players. Now our kids are buying into the work and understanding that no matter what we have talent wise or ability wise, we still have a chance to win if we put in a certain level of work.”
QUARTERBACK
Tony Hall will be back at the helm under center for his senior year.
A year ago, he completed 54 percent of his passes for just shy of 1,900 yards, including 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Cooper said Hall will have complete control on the field this season and has the ability to do everything from the quarterback position for the Warriors offense to be proficient this season. He’ll be backed up by junior Jayden Cooper.
RUNNING BACK
Hall will no doubt be the focus of the offense, but Cooper also expects the team to be able to establish a ground game.
Zeke Lucas, last
year’s leading rusher
is back, but more importantly, the Warriors
have linemen that have not only spent a bunch of time in the weight room, but have also increased their football IQ.”
“To run the football, it’s gonna come down to our hogs upfront and their ability to get in the weight room and throw some weight around,” Cooper said. “Not only are we bigger and stronger, but our skills and technique are a lot better.”
Lucas led the attack a year ago with less than 50 yards a game.
This season, he has spent a great deal
of time working on footwork and understanding blocking schemes.
At 5-10, 205 pounds with the type of explosiveness that took him to the state wrestling tournament a year ago, Lucas can get going downhill and be a load to stop.
Joining him in the backfield will be Enos, who both spent time in the backfield, and junior Michael Ochoa.
WIDE RECEIVER
Hall will have a couple of receiving threats back in Anthony Hunt and Jacob Ernst.
The two seniors combined for 48 catches and nearly 700 yards a year ago, leading to four scores.
Edgewood lost Christian Cunningham, its top pass catcher from a year ago, to graduation.
Ernst, a 6-3 basketball standout that plays above the rim, has the size and athleticism to be a matchup nightmare anywhere on the field. His length will also be deployed in the secondary.
The coaching staff is excited about junior Zach Carlton-Hull and senior Mike Bisbey.
Both players have tremendous skill sets and can bring dynamics to the passing game.
“Schematically, it’s not hard to stop one guy, but we are going to have four or five,” Cooper said. “But, for us, it’s about Tony taking command of the offense, which he did a great job of last year.”
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Senior starting center Nick Barger is not only big and strong, he’s also one of the smarteststudents in the school, sporting a 3.9 GPA.
Improved communication is a big part of Edgewood’s recipe for success upfront and Barger will be responsible for communicating with a line that includes veterans such as senior Nick Wyman and junior Alex Malasky and a pair of sophomores — Mason Thorr and Brock Fultz — that saw plenty of action a year ago.
Edgewood also has some depth this year with Erie Cathedral Prep transfer Mandy Cooper and Felix Cancel. Both are juniors.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensively, Cooper is hoping to tighten up a unit that gave up more than 40 points four times a year ago.
Up front, Edgewood also has not only improved size and strength, but also increased depth that should keep legs fresh late in games.
Look for Luke Patriarco, who goes 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, to be
over the ball and filling gaps on the inside to allow others to make plays.
Junior Dharkari Hughes is another player to keep an eye on, coming off the edge.
LINEBACKER
Enos should once again be a force at middle linebacker.
The senior is the type of player that never wants to come off the field.
A year ago, he led the defense with 120 total tackles, including 14 behind the line of scrimmage.
This season, Enos
has changed his number to 0 as a means to show his selflessness as a player.
Next to Enos will be Lucas, Ochoa, Bisbey and senior Austin Zall.
SECONDARY
Ernst and a few others will provide plenty of excitement in the secondary.
Bisbey will also see time in the secondary as a corner.
Other players who will rotate in are senior Hunter Braat, Zall and sophomore Riley Baldwin.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Senior Logan Kray
is slated to punt and kick.
