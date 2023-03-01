CHARDON — The Division II boys basketball district semifinal could be called a game between a team that likes to shoot the three-ball versus a team that can score in quick spurts.
But Edgewood struggled from beyond the arc, while Youngstown Ursuline definitely had their spurts.
The Fighting Irish jumped in front early, then pulled away in the second half for an 87-53 win at Notre Dame Cathedral Latin High School.
Ursuline (22-2) will now take on the winner of tonight's matchup between Girard and Gilmour Academy at 4 p.m. Saturday at NDCL. Edgewood finished the season at 15-10, including a pair of postseason wins.
Warriors coach John Bowler said he knew what his team was up against and if they were to put up a fight, it would be on the strength of their perimeter shooting.
“We knew if we made our threes, we’d stay in the game,” he said. “[Wednesday night], our threes weren’t falling the way they have been in the past, until late in the game. Our guys were excited to play, but they [Ursuline] are just a superior team.”
Edgewood only connected on two three-pointers in the first half.
Meanwhile, Ursuline's Jayden Payne, a 6-foot-7 junior, had 10 of his team- best 22 points in the first quarter, helping the Irish take a 26-12 lead after the opening eight minutes.
In the second stanza, though, the Warriors defense put the clamps down and held Ursuline without a point for more than four minutes. But at the offensive end, they could not could not hit enough shots to close the gap enough.
A basket by Jacob Ernst cut it to 28-20, however, the Fighting Irish finished the half on a 6-0 run to re-establish a commanding 34-20 lead at the half.
“They make a lot of good runs and they made two or three good runs on us, " Bowler said. “We got to within 10 points and they just busted through and scored 10 in a row.”
Just as Bowler was aware of Ursuline’s ability to turn the game into a track meet, Ursuline coach Keith Gunther knew what Edgewood could do.
“We watched them on film like seven times,” Gunther said. “They are a great shooting team. They’re guards do a fantastic job of driving and kicking out to shooters. We were fortunate their shot was a little off [Wednesday night], and we had a mismatch with Payne. He’s the one that really got us going.”
Gunther said Payne is getting looks from Youngstown State and other Horizon League colleges, along with several division II programs.
Bowler said they did not try to reinvent any new defensive scheme to slow down Ursuline's big man in the paint.
“He’s good, he’s really good and we didn’t have anybody to match up with him,” Bowler said. “Logan [Kray] worked his butt off, tired as hard as he could, but he’s tall and he’s a really good athlete.”
The Fighting Irish opened the second half on a 15-9 spurt to push their advantage out to 20 at 49-29 with 3:21 to go in the third quarter.
The Warriors heated up from behind the 3-point line, as Ernst, Zach Vencill and James Montanaro all knocked down two each. But Ursuline matched Edgewood and didn't allow the game to get close again.
Ernst led the Warriors with a game best 23 points and Vencill had 15. Kray and Ernst each had five rebounds.
"It was a great season with a lot of highlights,” Bowler said. “To beat West Geauga and I’m telling you West Branch was a very good team. We had two really good tournament wins.”
The loss marked the final game for Vencill, who leaves the program as the eighth player to score more than 1,000 points. Montanaro and Ty Vencill will also depart the program.
At the same time, they’ll return Kray and Ernst and a few other key players such as Anthony Hunt and Brady Anderjack.
“Our team is in good shape,” Bowler said “The program is going to be fine next year.”
