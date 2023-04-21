Staff Report
Jessica Vormelker is returning to the Thiel College women’s basketball program.
On Friday, Director of Athletics Jason Fautas announced the former standout for the Tomcats player as the team’s new head coach.
“I would like to thank Jason Fautas and the entire search committee for selecting me as the next head coach of the Thiel College women’s program,” said Vormelker, a Grand Valley graduate. “I feel truly humbled and blessed for the opportunity to come back to my alma mater.
“I know firsthand the significance that Thiel can have on someone’s life.”
The Tomcats went 3-22 last season.
Vormelker shined in her time at Thiel.
She was a member of the D3hoops.com 2019 All-America Team.
An honorable mention selection, Vormelker was the first player in Thiel history to be named to a D3hoops.com All-America Team.
She was a two-time D3hoops.com Great Lakes All-Region team honoree, including earning second team accolades in 2019.
Vormelker was a two-time finalist for the prestigious Jostens Trophy (2019, 2018) and was the first women’s basketball player in Thiel history to be named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Player of the Year (2019). She was a four-time All-PAC selection, including first-team honors in 2019.
Named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District first team in 2018, Vormelker was twice selected as the PAC SAAC Scholar-Athlete of the Month (Dec. 2018 and 2017).
She was also named to the PAC spring academic honor roll four times.
A dean’s key recipient as an eight-semester dean’s list student, Vormelker was the president of Thiel’s SAAC and also served as vice president with the PAC’s SAAC.
Vormelker earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and special education from Thiel in 2019.
She received a master’s in special education from Waynesburg in 2021.
She spent the last two seasons as the Allegheny assistant women’s basketball coach.
The Gators went 12-8 in PAC play, in 2022-23 and qualified for the conference championship tournament as the fifth seed.
In addition to her assistant coaching responsibilities at Allegheny, Vormelker was the advisor for the College’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). She handled game day management for the school’s women’s volleyball team and served in a facilities management role for the David V. Wise Center and Robertson Athletic Complex.
Prior to her time at Allegheny, Vormelker was the graduate assistant coach at Waynesburg for two seasons.
