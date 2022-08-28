Jefferson — Recent meetings between the Village of Jefferson and the Ashtabula County Community Action Agency have some Jefferson seniors wondering if one of their favorite lunch spots, Giddings Hall, will be affected. The ACCAA rents Giddings Hall from the Village of Jefferson, where they hold meals. The dining hall provides low cost, nutritious meals for senior citizens along with an enjoyable place to meet or make friends. The kitchen there, at 104 East Jefferson Street, is also utilized for Meals on Wheels in areas including Ashtabula, Conneaut and Geneva. With 18 months left on the lease, there will be no changes in the immediate future as Giddings Hall serves the community. Additionally, both the Village and the ACCAA are working to keep the senior nutrition program there.
“Ashtabula County Community Action Agency is working with the Village of Jefferson towards a solution to remain at Giddings Hall to provide meals for the seniors,” said Judith Barris, the executive director of the ACCAA.
Mayor of Jefferson, Brian Diehl, said, “The village wants it there also because it is good for the whole area. There are no immediate plans to close it or change the location.”
Diehl said that Giddings Hall was purchased from the school system by the village of Jefferson eight years ago, when it was empty. Community Action rented the hall for the senior meal program for $850 a month. Utilities, building maintenance and other costs are paid by the village. Therefore the rent paid is less than the cost of operating the facility.
“We are trying to come up with a higher rent needed for maintenance and also trying to help AACCA acquire more funding for rent,” said Diehl.
Barris of Community Action said that funds for the Senior Nutrition Program come from several sources of grants and donations. Any additional costs are covered by The Village Table.
“We understand the importance of this program for the seniors, “said Barris. “It provides a well-balanced meal for those with limited resources. The socialization for those coming to the dining site, meeting with friends and lingering over a meal cannot be measured as to its value to those attending. There will never be an intent to close the site and we will move forward with the Village with as little disruption as possible.”
Barris said that the location will only be moved if no new agreement is reached with the village after the lease expires. No disruption in the Meals on Wheels program is expected.
The servers, kitchen staff and diners at Giddings Hall are hopeful that 18 months will be enough time for the Village of Jefferson and Ashtabula County Community Action to reach an agreement.
Sandy McCarthy, a cook and server there said, “This is the perfect place. The kitchen is nice and the people all love it here. We’ve been here four years. It would be a very big move to move all the kitchen equipment here.”
Diners who frequently enjoy meeting for lunch at the hall, like Dan Shank and Judy Jewell, stated what the senior lunch program at Giddings Hall means to them personally.
Shank said, “This is a wonderful resource. It gives seniors the ability to have a place where someone is watching over their welfare. We get to know each other and help each other. One of the Meals on Wheels workers became a caring friend to my mother and checked on her weekly when she took her meals.”
“I’m here three days a week,” said Jewell. “We really enjoy meeting people from Jefferson here. Every community should have a place for an affordable lunch where people can meet. It’s good to have this interaction, especially for those of us seniors who live alone.”
