Grand Valley football coach Clint Nims calls Kam Cottrell the type of player a coach loves to have.
“He does everything you want as a coach,” Nims said of his senior two-way player.
Cottrell and his teammates are seeking to make a move forward in the Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division this season.
“In the offseason, we’ve been lifting a lot and doing summer workouts,” Cottrell said. “It starts in practice. We’re trying to finish each rep 100 percent and go full speed with everything we do.”
Cottrell is a running back on offense and linebacker on defense.
With the graduation of running back Casey Turner and quarterback Nate Boiarski, Cottrell’s 218 yards on the ground last season is the top returning mark.
“I enjoy running the ball, but we have a lot of guys who can run the ball,” Cottrell said.
The Mustangs will have a new quarterback in Sammy Goforth and new offensive coordinator in Frank Hall.
“I think Sammy is doing well,” Cottrell said. “He and Nate are the same in a lot of ways.”
The offense may look different, beyond new personnel.
“It’s a little more complicated,” Cottrell said.
GV has Division VI All-Ohio receiver Robert Rogers and Austin Miller and David Utt returning on the offensive line, which should help the situation.
“We lost some people,” Cottrell said. “We had two freshmen that started last year, and hopefully that can help.”
Defensively, Cottrell plays linebacker, along with Conner Sullivan, Andrew Soltis, Lee and Braden Hart. Cottrell made 55 tackles in the 2022 season.
“I try to be more vocal,” he said. “We lost Casey, so we have new guys stepping in that role.
“I’m not much of a vocal leader. I’ve been playing football a long time. I feel like I can teach these guys.”
Nims is confident in Cottrell’s abilities wherever he plays.
“Kam is an all-around good kid,” Nims said. “He plays multiple positions and is a tremendous leader. Wherever we need him, he goes. More importantly, he is a 4.0 student.”
Cottrell also likes his versatility.
“I pride myself on playing anywhere,” he said. “It makes it easier for the coaches.”
But Cottrell’s main goals are for the Mustangs to improve.
GV last reached
the state playoffs in 2017.
Last season, the Mustangs finished 2-8, but were in several games, before falling short.
“It starts in practice,” Cottrell said. “We’re doing everything as hard as we can.”
With Conneaut, Jefferson and Madison joining the Chagrin Valley Conference, the conference went through realignment.
GV is in the Valley Division with perennial state power Kirtland, along with Berkshire, Cardinal, Crestwood and Harvey.
“We’re a small
school,” Cottrell said. “We just have to embrace the competition, go out and play the best we can.”
Cottrell is unsure about his future plans, but college is a definite option.
In the meantime, he’s ready to prepare, practice and play with his teammates one more season.
“Just trying to win as many games as we can and enjoy the moment,” Cottrell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.