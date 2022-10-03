CONNEAUT — Officials at UH Conneaut are preparing to celebrate the hospital’s 100th anniversary.
On Oct. 22, a celebration dinner will take place starting at at 6:30 p.m. at New Leaf Event Center in Conneaut. On Oct. 23, a community day will take place at UH Conneaut from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. The event will include food vendors, activities, carnival games and community vendors.
The Conneaut Fire and Police departments will be on-hand performing demonstrations, and free health screenings and tours of UH Conneaut will be taking place. Jungle Terry and the Conneaut High School Band and Choir will also be present at the event.
“This event is an important reminder that this isn’t just a hospital celebration, it is truly a community celebration,” said UH Conneaut COO Jason Glowczewski, in an email. “For the hospital to reach a 100-year milestone has taken tremendous dedication on the part of thousands of hospital team members, physicians and volunteers, each building on success of those in the past. We have seen generations of support, not only from our own UH caregivers but also from the community.”
The hospital, originally named Brown Memorial Hospital, opened its doors on April 11, 1922, according to UH’s website. A mansion was donated by the W.H Brown family, according to the website.
Construction started on an expansion in July 1949. The expansion, which cost at $561,000 at the time, was completed in 1951.
In 1969, a groundbreaking took place for a new surgical recovery room and intensive care unit at the hospital, which opened in early 1970.
Brown Memorial joined the University Hospitals system in 1997.
“The Conneaut community and beyond, since some of patients even travel from out of state to see us, have supported this hospital by choosing UH Conneaut Medical Center, and before UH, Brown Memorial Hospital, for 100 years, so we need to celebrate this together,” Glowczewski said. “It is also a reminder that we need to work and plan for another 100 years of caring for the community at UH Conneaut.”
Conneaut Council President Jon Arcaro said the hospital is an integral part of the community, and has done a lot for the community through the years, especially with advanced care.
“They’re looking to advance even more with the upcoming cancer wing,” Arcaro said. He said council is planning to approve a resolution honoring the facility for
The hospital has been cutting edge throughout the years, he said. “Even the paramedicine program, which I was a graduate of,” Arcaro said. “We were the first in the area to start that. They’ve done quite a bit for the community, and they’re a definite asset, that’s for sure. We wish them many more years of success.”
