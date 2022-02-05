JEFFERSON — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jane Timken got an up close look at some of the challenging law enforcement areas in Ashtabula County on Saturday morning.
Timken joined Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office Lt. Steve Murphy on a drive that included a trip along the Route 45 and Interstate 90 corridor, where Murphy said there is a lot of drug distribution and even human trafficking.
Timken's time with Murphy was a little less adventurous than a similar trip in the Toledo area late last year that ended in a police chase, Timken said. She joked that Murphy taught her all the secrets to catching criminals.
Prior to the ride along, Timken was given a tour of the sheriff's office. "I am here to stand strong for police," she said. Timken also toured Northeast Ambulance District headquarters and the Geneva Fire Station.
Timken said she is in favor of border control along the southern portion of the country to help keep out illegal drugs. She said Murphy told her that there are drugs from Mexico that end up in Ashtabula County.
"We have got to get back to treating criminals like criminals and police like the heroes they are," Timken said.
Timken is running for the U.S. Senate seat presently held by Robert Portman, who previously announced he will not seek another term. She is one of eight candidates in the Republican primary, after Cleveland area car dealer Bernie Moreno dropped out of the race earlier this week.
