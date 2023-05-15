The road to the state track and field tournament starts on Wednesday night.
Divisions I and III teams will compete on Wednesday and Friday, while D-II goes Thursday and Saturday.
In Ashtabula County, Lakeside and the Geneva boys team are at the Division I Austintown Fitch site. On Wednesday and Friday, field events are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and running at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, Madison is at the D-I Riverside site. On Wednesday, action will start at 4 p.m. with field events and 5 p.m. for running events. On Friday, running events are at 4 p.m. and running events 6 p.m.
The top four placers in each event at Fitch and Riverside will qualify for the regional tournament May 24 and 26 at Fitch.
Division III
Grand Valley and the Pymatuning Valley boys team are at the Cuyahoga Heights 'B" site.
On Wednesday, field events are slated to being at noon with running at 2:30 p.m. Friday's action starts at 3 p.m. with field events and running at 5:30 p.m.
"We're looking forward to the kids competing," Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said. "We have many that have a good chance to qualify. It should be a great opportunity for the kids to continue the great season they have been having."
The top four in each event will qualify for the regional meet at Norwayne on May 24 and 26.
Division II
Conneaut, Edgewood, Jefferson and PV girls' squad will head to Lakeview for the district tournament, while Geneva's girls team is at Bedford.
"Both teams are really excited about the opportunity to compete, especially now that the weather is cooperating," Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said. "It's going to be rough splitting the teams up and going to different sites.
"Our team is pretty close and love to cheer each other on. We'll just have to be extra vocal to make up for it. All of our kids are hitting their stride at the right time and we look forward to seeing how low our times can go."
At Lakeview, field events will start at 4 p.m. and running at 4:30 p.m.
Field events will begin at 10 a.m. and running events at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
At Bedford, running events start at 4 p.m. and running events 5 p.m. on Thursday. Action will conclude on Saturday with 10 a.m. for field events and 11 a.m. for running events.
The top four in each event from Fitch will qualify for the Fitch regional tournament May 25 and 27.
Geneva athletes in the top four will advance to the regional tournament at Lexington May 25 and 27.
