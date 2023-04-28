For as many times as he imagined it over the years, Juice Scruggs still found himself overwhelmed with emotions when the Houston Texans called him on Friday evening to let the Penn State offensive lineman know they were selecting him with the 62nd pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.
He spent most of the day at his brother’s home in Cleveland with family and friends, and although Scruggs’ agent told him of Houston’s interest in him, Scruggs didn’t realize the magnitude of interest he warranted.
“Today was just an anxious day, for sure,” Scruggs said during a Friday night Zoom interview with reporters. “Just knowing the possibility of my name being called, I was anxious all day. I didn’t really know until I got that phone call. I saw that Houston number pop up on my phone, and my heart just started racing. I’m at a loss for words right now. It’s like a speechless moment.”
Scruggs was born in Ashtabula but moved to Erie in middle school before rising the ranks as a prep standout at Erie’s Cathedral Prep. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Ashtabula native and Penn State team captain was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches and media members after the 2022 regular season. Scruggs was a mainstay at center in 13 starts last season but also played guard during his tenure as a Nittany Lion.
Scruggs started 13 contests during a 2021 season that saw him earn Penn State’s Dick Maginnis Memorial Award, given the team’s “most outstanding offensive lineman.” He played in seven games during a return to the gridiron in 2020. In early 2019, Scruggs was severely injured in a car accident where he suffered an L3 vertebra. Hospitalization and vigorous rehabilitation efforts followed before Scruggs finally returned to the field on November 7, 2020.
the Nittany Lions’ contest against Maryland. He, along with former Penn State running back Journey Brown, was named a recipient of the Tim Shaw Thrive Award for their ability to “overcome adversities and (to be) an inspiration to his fellow teammates” at the end of the 2020 season.
Scruggs arrived at Penn State in 2018 and redshirted his freshman season. He played one game that year and was one of three Nittany Lions that year to earn Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Scruggs and Penn State’s offensive line helped rejuvenate a Nittany Lions’ rushing attack to a 181.1 yards-per-game average that ranked fourth in the Big Ten. He’ll now look to build upon that foundation established in college at the professional level.
“I’m just ready to come in and get to work,” Scruggs said of what awaits him. “Ready to get the playbook down and go from there. I’m just ready to come in and compete and give it my all. I know they drafted me for a reason, and that’s what I plan on coming in and doing.”
