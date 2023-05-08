Two members of the Star Beacon newsroom staff were first-place winners in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest for 2022.
Reporter Shelley Terry won first place in the Best Explanatory Reporting category in Division II for a story on Ohio’s permit-less carry gun law, which went into effect in 2022. Editor Ed Puskas won first place in the Best Editorial Writer category. He also took first place in the same category for 2020 and 2021.
Terry also placed third in the Best Columnist category for her weekly “Terry Cloth” slice-of-column. Star Beacon reporter Brian Haytcher placed third in the Best Digital Project category in Division II for his video reporting on the 2022 D-Day Conneaut event.
“The Star Beacon team works tirelessly to keep our community well informed and these awards speak to how well they do it,” said Star Beacon Publisher Sharon Sorg. “I am thrilled to see their efforts recognized statewide amongst their peers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.