The top professional women tennis players in the world will once again compete in Cleveland this summer as Tennis in the Land WTA 250 heads back to Northeast Ohio for an exciting third year at the Nautica Entertainment Complex, 2398 Sycamore St, Cleveland.
The event is hosted by by Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Topnotch Events.
The weeklong WTA 250 event, which goes from Aug. 19-26, will feature 32 of the top WTA singles players in the world, in addition to doubles and qualifying events.
One of just three stand-alone WTA events in the United States, Tennis in the Land is part of the prestigious US Open Series and serves as the final opportunity for players to dial in their match fitness prior to heading to New York for the biggest tennis event of the year.
With 58 total matches slated for the week-long event, a field of single players and doubles teams will compete for $300,000 in prize money and WTA ranking points.
Ticket Information can be obtained by going to: https://www.clevelandsports.org/tennisintheland.
