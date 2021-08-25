YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains opposes parole for Bennie Adams, who was convicted in 2008 of raping and murdering Youngstown State University student, and Edgewood Senior High graduate Gina Tenney in 1985.
Adams, now 64, is serving a life sentence in Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, and becomes eligible for parole next month, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
His case will go before the state parole board today, county prosecutors said in a news release.
"While Adams was always a suspect in Ms. Tenney's murder, evidence directly tying Adams to her murder was not obtained until more than 20 years after her death," according to the release.
That was when the Ohio Attorney General's office called for police departments across the state to submit cold-case evidence for DNA testing. Youngstown Police Department still had semen evidence from Tenney's case that showed Adams "cannot be excluded as the source," according to the release.
Adams' aggregate sentence is 32 years, including 18 years for a separate, unrelated rape in Boardman Township in 1985, according to the prosecutor's office.
Throughout Adams' five-day trial in October 2008, the prosecution cited circumstantial evidence, which it said implicated Adams in the murder. The evidence included Adams’ DNA, according to the Youngstown Vindicator at the time.
Adams’ defense maintained there were inconsistencies in witnesses’ stories and that the prosecution was unable to pinpoint the time or location of Tenney’s death, the Vindicator said.
Adams originally faced a death sentence for the Dec. 29, 1985, strangulation death of Tenney, who was a YSU freshman at the time of her death. Adams was her neighbor.
A trapper found Tenney's body in the Mahoning River on Dec. 30, 1985.
The Ohio Supreme Court vacated Adams' death sentence and re-sentenced him in 2016.
Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Ralph Rivera in an objection to Adams' parole said the man's "terrifying pattern of criminal behavior in 1985" justifies his continued imprisonment.
Gains said there is no "reasonable ground to believe that ... paroling the prisoner would further the interests of justice and be consistent with the welfare and security of society."
During Adams' trial in October 2008, Tenney’s parents, Lucian and Avalon Tenney of Ashtabula, who were in their 80s at the time, told the Star Beacon they believed all along that Adams killed their daughter, but also believed he got away with murder because, although Adams was the primary suspect, police never charged him with the crime.
Despite their age, the couple attended every day of the trial in hopes justice would finally be served.
Lucian Tenney died in 2013; Avalon Tenney in 2015.
