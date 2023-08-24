After months of getting ready for the opener, high school football teams will now be tasked with the routine of preparing for opponents week-by-week, starting in Week 2.
In Ashtabula County this weekend, Lakeside, Edgewood, Geneva and Conneaut will all look to go to 2-0.
Jefferson, Grand Valley, Pymatuning Valley and Saint John are back at the drawing board in search of win number one. Likewise, Madison is seeking its first win in this early season.
So, what’s on tap for this weekend?
• Lakeside (1-0) at Notre Dame-Cathedral (0-1): The Dragons picked up their running game in the second half to secure a 22-14 win over North. Lakeside rushed for 236 yards, and tallied the winning score on a Nate Bartone four-yard run in the fourth quarter. Devin Miller ran for 94 yards and Bartone added 65. QB Alex DiSalvatore passed for 80 yards. The Lions played Riverside tough, but dropped a 14-3 decision. NDCL looks to reverse a 2-8 record in the 2022 season.
• GV (0-1) at Edgewood (1-0): In a game called during the fourth quarter because of inclement weather, the Mustangs couldn’t sustain much on offense in a 20-0 loss. First-year starter Sammy Goforth threw for 57 yards and John Foss-Peters rushed for 46. The Warriors held off several Liberty comeback attempts in a 58-20 win. Edgewood had a good offensive attack. Zeke Lucas led the ground game with 153 yards and Anthony Hunt added 102. Quarterback Tony Hall passed for 181 yards and three scores. On defense, Lucas notched 11 tackles, while Seth Enos, Hunt and Christian Braat each had one interception.
• Struthers (1-0) at Geneva (1-0): The Wildcats opened with a 37-20 win over Beaver Local. Struthers jumped out to a 22-7 first-quarter lead. Jason Dukes scored four touchdowns for the Wildcats. Big plays played an integral role in Geneva’s 42-21 win over University School. Luke Smith ran 31 yards for a touchdown and threw a 49-yard TD pass to Giavonni Rice. On defense, Luke Barbo returned a 60-yard interception for a score, and Rice thwarted a US drive with a pick and 85-yard return.
• BC Western Reserve (0-1) at Conneaut (1-0): Malvern handed the Blue Devils a 26-7 opening-game loss. The Spartans rushed for nearly 300 yards in the win over GV. Wyatt Payne had a big game with 157 yards and two second-quarter scores. QB Max Gleason pitched in with 112 yards and one TD. Ty Covill recorded 13 tackles on defense.
• Lakeview (1-0) at Jefferson (0-1): The Bulldogs gave new head coach Derick Bush his first win in a 41-14 victory over LaBrae. Junior running back Thomas Easton picked up 180 yards rushing. The Falcons got down to Girard 35-0 by halftime and couldn’t recover in a 42-21 loss. QB Kaige Boczar rushed for 172 yards and scored twice. Running back Luke Funtash also posted a 21-yard TD.
• Cardinal (0-1) at PV (0-1): Garfield blanked the Huskies 42-0 to start the season. The Lakers were stung with a late TD pass by Mineral Ridge in a 29-22 loss. QB Ryan Croston and running back Ty Vickery each notched rushing TDs. Croston also found Jaron Nowakowski on a 33-yard scoring strike.
• South (0-1) at Madison (0-1): The Rebels fell to Shaker Heights 39-26 in a high-scoring opener. The Blue Streaks ran into area power Perry. Madison led 7-6 early on a Carson Alley three-yard score and Ben Amos extra points. Alley rushed for 77 yards. But the Pirates took over from that point and cruised to the win.
• Saint John (0-1) at Wickliffe (0-1): Trinity jumped out to a big lead early against Saint John in Week one, en route to a 38-6 win. QB Vin Narducci found Will Anderson for a 30-yard scoring strike for the Heralds lone TD. Narducci threw for 164 yards. Anderson hauled in five receptions for 75 yards. The Blue Devils fell to Ravenna South 31-23 in their opener, but Jimmy Feaster ran for nearly 100 yards and two TDs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.