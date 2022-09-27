Two more Steelers defensive starters are on this week’s injury report, as coach Mike Tomlin announced safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the concussion protocol and cornerback Akhello Witherspoon has a hamstring injury following the Steelers 29-17 loss in Cleveland this past Thursday night.
“Witherspoon’s got a hamstring that could very well limit him. We’ll see where this week leads us,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “Minkah is in the concussion protocol. Got evaluated postgame and he’s in the protocol.”
Tomlin said he’s not ready to suggest that Fitzpatrick will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
If Fitzpatrick could not play, it would be another huge blow to the Steelers’ defense that is already without reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who is out for at least two more games with a torn pectoral muscle he sustained in the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fitzpatrick is the team’s second-leading tackler with 24 tackles and has two intercep tions in the first three games, including a pick-six that gave the Steelers an early lead in week one against the Bengals. If he is unable to start against the Jets, Tre Norwood would be the next man up.
Despite being the healthiest unit on the defense, the defensive line is seeing some changes. Montravius Adams is now listed as the starting nose tackle ahead of Tyson Alualu.
“He’s been playing better than Tyson and so we thought that was appropriate,” Tomlin said.
Adams missed part of training camp with an ankle injury but has impressed coaches since his return.
“Since he’s been back from injury, we’ve just seen really an uptick in his consistency and performance,” Tomlin said.
The change comes after the Steelers were gashed for 171 rushing yards against the Browns, with running back Nick Chubb accounting for 113 yards on the ground.
“Sometimes you just gotta give Cleveland credit. You gotta give Nick Chubb credit. Do we need to play better? Certainly. But I’m not ready to assess it in that way,” Tomlin said when asked if the defensive line had played below the line. “Sometimes I just tend to give credit to the professionals that we compete against because that’s appropriate as well.”
As for the Steelers offense, which has yet to produce 20 points on its own in a single game, Tomlin acknowledged the unit must get better, but he’s encouraged by the improvements he’s seen so far despite fans clamoring for a change at quarterback or offensive coordinator or both.
“There are a lot of things we need to do better; there are a lot of things we’d like to do better,” Tomlin said. “We’ve been better with every outing and so it’s reasonable to expect those improvements to continue.
“We haven’t done enough to win the last two football games, so there’s reason for alarm as it pertains to that,” Tomlin continued. “But largely I’ve seen improvements in all areas, whether it’s individuals or whether it’s the collective. So it’s our job to tune out the noise and remain committed to the path that we’re on and work to get better in the effort to change the outcome of these games.
“I expect our guys not to blink and to continue to work, and so I have to display that as a leader, and I intend to.”
When asked if there would be any changes on the offense, Tomlin shut down any speculation on that front.
“Certainly, we’re going to do what’s required to handle this week’s business, which is to win, so I’m open to whatever that entails. But at the same time, we’re not going to blow in the wind,” Tomlin said. “That’s the sentiment I want to relay to you guys is that the last couple of games haven’t unfolded the way we would like, but we’re in the no blink business, particularly if we believe in what it is that we do and the people that we’re doing it with.
“Sometimes you just got to show a steely resolve and smile in the face of adversity that the last couple of game results have produced for us and roll our sleeves up and get back to work and wait for our next opportunity.”
While many fans will be disappointed that Tomlin isn’t making a change at quarterback, the coach says he thinks starter Mitch Trubisky is improving “in all areas.”
“Decision-making and where he’s going with the ball, the time in which he’s making decisions, the prudent use of mobility whether it’s by schematics or ad lib, but just generally all areas,” Tomlin said of Trubisky.
The Steelers return home to face the Jets on Sunday afternoon. In the one previous home game the team has played this year, fans at Acrisure Stadium began chanting “Kenny, Kenny,”—calling for backup quarterback and Pitt alum Kenny Pickett—early in the third quarter as Trubisky struggled against the Patriots.
“Our fans are not an issue,” Tomlin said when asked about the Kenny chants. “We love our fans and the enthusiasm that they bring. We’re not going to make that a negative. They care and that’s an awesome thing.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
