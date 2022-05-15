Considering she’s taken on three different varsity sports for two different school districts and maintained a 4.0 grade-point average while doing so, there probably not too many challenges that St. John senior Anya Shevchik can't meet.
But that doesn’t mean she can’t just do what she has the most fun with.
Shevchik has spent high school years with the St. John cheerleading and tennis team. For the winter sports season, she joins up with the Lakeside swim team.
While she finds fulfillment in all three activities and the people she’s met through them, cheerleading is the sport that has stood out the most.
She’ll be continuing her cheer career at Ohio Wesleyan University this fall.
“When I was younger, I did competitive dance and I liked having to learn and memorize the routines and stuff,” Shevchik said. “So I think of it more as a fun thing that I do more so than a competition sport.”
It may not be a competitive sport, but Shevchik still believes that her experience as part of the Heralds cheer squad has helped her to develop into a stronger person, especially as a leader, and something that she’ll continue to benefit from.
“I definitely think leadership and stepping out of my comfort zone are things it helped me with,” she said. “I kind of liked to sit on the sides and be a little bit more reserved, but getting out with a group of people, trying to hype them up, that taught me a lot.”
Being involved in all that she was also taught her about being able to manage time and maintain balance between activities. In the fall, she and her doubles partner Kiden Housel, who also a cheerleader, would split practice time between activities trying to stay sharp as possible for Friday night football games and Saturday afternoon matches.
In the winter, Shevchik swapped her Herald blue for Lakeside green and hit the pool for competitive swimming.
“I got to be a representative of Ashtabula County,” she said of swimming for Lakeside. “It was a good balance. I was able to meet a lot of people, learn a lot of new things that I would not, because St. John does not have a swim team. But, then I still was able to cheer and play tennis for St John and be involved in things that were nice.”
OWU, a small liberal arts college in Delaware County, offers a lot of what she loved about St. John. She’ll major in chemistry, but also take advantage of some programs the school offers such as theater and Japanese language and cultural studies.
“I have 19 in my graduating class,” Shevchik said. “It would be too overwhelming to go to a school with like 10,000 undergrads.”
At OWU, she will cheer for the football and basketball team. She won't swim and play tennis. Getting to focus on her first love will be something she’s looking forward to, but it does not mean she’ll miss the other activities also.
“I’m super excited,” she said. “I’ve never cheered for basketball before, so that will be a new experience. I think it’s a great community I`m going into, everyone has been super nice already and I still think I’ll be involved in club activities, I’m just going to try and not over indulge myself. I don’t want to do too much and burn myself out.”
