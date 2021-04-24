SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Two dominant high school tennis programs battled it out for on Saturday as two athletes from completely different cultures fought for the individual championship.
St. John bested Geneva by a score of 31-27 during the Ashtabula County Boys Tennis Championships at Lakeside High school putting individuals, or doubles teams, in the finals of four of the five competition categories.
St. John tennis coach Todd Nassief said he was very happy with his team's success.
"I did not expect to win this tournament," he said of his expectations at the start of the season.
"With COVID last year it was hard to [see who was going to be good this year]," Nassief said.
He said he has 11 boys out for the team, which is really good for such a small school.
Nassief said David DiSalvatore had a difficult opening first singles match and if he hadn't hung on to win the team likely would have lost.
"It was really a team effort," he said.
Nassief credited his first doubles team of Andrew Grippi and Jimmy Severino as well.
"They were driving me crazy at the beginning of the year...They have really stepped up," he said.
The doubles team lost two early matches and then things clicked, he said.
Nassief also credited assistant coach Kayla Johnson, who was a private tennis student of his when in high school at Lakeside.
"She is great with the kids," he said.
Having someone who knows his coaching methods over a long period of team helps as well.
"We wouldn't have won with out her," he said.
Geneva tennis coach Scott Torok knew it was going to be a tough match.
"It was a good day. We knew St. John was the team to beat and we fell a little short," he said.
Torok said he enjoys the county tournament because it reminds of the old Northeastern Conference.
The Jefferson Falcons got third place with 23 points with rookie coach Brandon Hanna at the helm. Hanna said he never played the game and was used to team sports like basketball and football.
He said he has enjoyed learning about the game and appreciates the help of assistant coach Louis Murphy.
Murphy's father, also Louis, coached the Falcons for decades before his recent retirement.
Lakeside was fourth with 19 points followed by Conneaut (180, Grand River Academy (11) and Edgewood )7).
Lakeside tennis coach Clark Hewitt said the tournament moved along smoothly because the facility has eight courts available for use.
First singles action took on a unique cross cultural experience as J.T. Vendetti of Conneaut battled Grand River Academy's Ricky Okeyo.
Okeyo, who is from Kenya, said he has been playing tennis since he was four years old and hopes to play tennis and basketball in college. He was able to beat Vendetti 6-4, 6-4.
"It's a fun game. It keeps you completely focused," he said.
Okeyo said he also enjoys meeting different people through the sport.
Vendetti said it was wonderful to play someone has talented as Okeyo.
"This was my first time playing him. His serve was incredible," he said.
Geneva's Tyler Perkins defeated St. John's David DiSalvatore 6-4, 6-1 to earn third place. St. John's Max Hammer defeated Jefferson's Jensen Yarosh 6-4, 6-3 for second place in second singles action. Geneva's Isaac Riddle beating Conneaut's Ben Penniman 6-0, 6-0 for third place.
In third singles action St. John's Jacob Timonere defeated Lakeside's Michael Paulchel 6-0, 6-4 and Jefferson's Brandon Furman defeated Geneva's Owen Emmett 6-4, 7-5.
In first doubles action St. John's Andrew Grippi and Jimmy Severino defeated Geneva's Devin Morrison and Jon Huang 6-1, 6-4. Jefferson'sBen feick and Brett Bellas defeated Lakeside's Zach Toth and Andrew McKee. Geneva's second doubles team of Ian Wright and Ari Loveridge defeated St. John's Andrew Williams and Sam Housel; 6-4, 6-2, 10-7 (tiebreaker) while Jefferson's Zach Locy and Joe Burns defeated Lakeside's Sergio Lozano and Matthew Surbella in an 11-9 tiebreaker match.
