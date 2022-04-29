SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — St. John School announced an ambitious program to keep the school relevant and growing for decades to come.
Sister Maureen Burke, president of the school, made the announcement of a $3,750,000 fundraising campaign that includes improvements to the school’s physical plant, infrastructure, endowment and money for new technology.
More than $2.5 million of the needed funds have already been raised.
Burke said the breakdown of the funds includes $200,000 for curriculum and technology, $400,000 for a new entry to the school, $1,500,000 for cafeteria expansion, $400,000 for infrastructure, including parking lots and other improvements, $750,000 for the Herald Fund for tuition assistance and other financial needs and $500,000 towards the school’s endowment fund.
Burke said the school announced the move from Station Avenue to Saybrook Township 10 years ago. She said the school enrollment has more than doubled to 504 students in the past decade.
The first project to be completed will be a new main entry to the school, Burke said. She said it will be built this summer providing people a more efficient way to enter the building.
The cafeteria and commons area is scheduled to be a two-story building that will also include classrooms and office space, Burke said.
A new anatomy lab table, similar to those used in medical schools, is in the plans in the next 12 to 14 months, Burke said.
“We have come a long way in 10 years, she said.
Some of the infrastructure improvements include a new HVAC system, parking lots, resurfacing the tennis courts and the goal of providing security for the school.
Two of the fundraising campaign leaders spoke prior to Burke’s announcement. Tom DiSalvatore and Laura Jones-Hockaday shared their thoughts regarding the history and future of the school.
DiSalvatore said Catholic education in Ashtabula started in 1865 at St. Joseph’s Church with an elementary school.
“It all started 150 years ago. This is the culmination,” he said.
