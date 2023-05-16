CANFIELD — In her travel and varsity softball career, Pymatuning Valley senior Rieane Zajac has faced her share of aces.
South Range senior pitcher Juli Stachowicz is a standout, in Zajac’s opinion.
“She has a really good riseball,” said Zajac after Stachowicz struck out 14 Lakers in tossing a five-inning, two-hit shutout during Tuesday’s 17-0 Division III district semifinal win at South Range High School.
Watching her, Zajac told herself: “‘Is that girl going to [play in] college because she really needs to?.’”
“I’m honored to have her pitch to me, honestly,” Zajac said. “That was amazing, a pretty good experience for me.”
Lakers coach Andrew Gray said Stachowicz’s speed was dominating.
“She was fast, we’re not used to speed like that,” Gray said. “We [had] to swing quicker, but when you start to swing quicker, she’ll throw a changeup.”
The Lakers finished at 20-6 and winners of the Northeastern Athletic Conference.
Before the season, Zajac and senior pitcher Baleigh Alderman thought 20 wins was a possibility.
“The girls showed up a lot this year, more than they have in the past” said Alderman after her final competitive game.
She will attend the University of Akron to study respiratory therapy.
“Knowing that we
had a lot of freshmen coming up that were good, we knew we had a better chance,” Alderman said. “Seeing all the girls working
pretty hard was inspiring. It was a lot of fun and I’m really glad I got to experience that.”
Zajac said she saw a lot of hard work in the open gym sessions and practices.
“I thought it was possible — we had the heart and desire,” Zajac said. “And we had the drive for it.”
South Range (23-3), the defending district champion, scored seven times in the first inning.
The big hits were a three-run homer by Stachowicz, a two-run single by Sam Susany and a solo homer by Anna Aey.
Stachowicz, who is planning on playing collegiately for State College of Florida in Bradenton, struck
out the first nine Lakers before Zajac broke up the perfect game with a lead-off single in the fourth inning. Two outs later, Alderman singled to center.
“I struck out the first time — pretty sure it was her riseball,” said Alderman of Stachowicz.
She connected on a pitch down and low.
“I love pitches like
that so I knew I had to jump on it,” Alderman said of her final varsity hit.
Zajac will play softball next year for Waynesburg University.
Mandi Herman and Brooke Gray also played their final varsity game at PV.
“It’s going to be tough,” Gray said of replacing the four seniors.”Our seniors stepped up tremendously for us.
“We had a heck of a season. We don’t face a pitcher like [Stachowicz] at all so to see a girl [that skilled] for a first time, that’s tough.
“They have girls who play all year, we have girls who play two months,” he said, adding a hope that more players in the program will commit to more opportunities.
Gray said a lot went well this season, crediting role players’ contributions.
“We had young players coming up playing [well],” he said. “We had two freshmen starting for us the whole season — Kylie Luke and Nataleigh Haines.”
