It wasn’t that long ago that Lexi Zappitelli starred on the softball diamond at the CLYO sports complex in Conneaut.
Now, Zappitelli looks to bring a wealth of playing experience and enthusiasm to those same ball fields as she begins her first season as the Spartans head softball coach.
After graduating from Conneaut High School in 2015 and earning an all-Ohio selection her senior season, Zappitelli played four years at Youngstown State University.
She also excelled in volleyball in high school, and topped the 1,000-point mark for the Spartans on the basketball court.
Zappitelli played mostly outfield during her college softball career and pitched a little her freshman year. She earned all-Horizon League honors during her junior and senior seasons.
Zappitelli graduated from college with an education degree in December 2020 and was student teaching as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded.
A lot of schools had shut down, and she came back home to Conneaut to do field work and to do some student teaching in Kinsman so that she would be closer to her family, and it would easier for her to slowly work back into things.
Former Conneaut softball coach Keith Sherman eventually reached out to Zappitelli after she graduated about becoming an assistant coach. She went on to serve as an assistant for the Spartans the past two seasons.
“It was an opportunity for me to get my foot into the door at Conneaut by assistant coaching that first season,” Zappitelli said. “I loved coaching, but I need a teaching job now.”
A position as a third-grade teacher at Gateway Elementary School became available and Zappitelli landed the job. She is now in her second year teaching full-time for Conneaut schools.
Bringing things back full circle teaching and coaching at Conneaut wasn’t exactly what Zappitelli originally sought to do when she began her college career.
“It all really kind of fell into place and I’m truly happy how it did,” Zappitelli said. “It was not planned at all.”
Zappitelli was young when the Spartans won the Division II softball state championship in 2000.
She grew up in Conneaut during a time when that accomplishment was still fresh in people’s minds.
She’s looking to continue to build a culture and program where the girls have that same love and passion for the game.
“We’ve had some winter clinics for the youth,” Zappitelli said. “We just want to keep trying to get them to love it, us as a coaching staff using our high school players now to try to get them excited about it. It just kind of starts with those emotions and developing a passion, I think.”
For the upcoming season, the Spartans have 17 players on the rosters consisting of seven seniors, five sophomores, and five freshmen.
Last season, Conneaut finished with a 7-13 record and played in Pennsylvania’s District 10 conference.
This year, the Spartans will play an independent schedule before moving into the Chagrin Valley Conference next school year.
“This is a year where I truly believe and have a goal where I want to be around a .500 record,” Zappitelli said. “We do have a couple of seniors who do play all year round, who really enjoy the game, and this is their senior season and want to end it on a good note.”
Zappitelli said notable players to watch for the Spartans this season are seniors Kaitlyn Bean and Sophia Householder and sophomores Ashlyn Sherman and Ella Boroski.
“[Bean] will be one of our go-to pitchers and she was one of our leading hitters,” Zappitelli said. “We’re looking for her to have a good pitching season but also do well at the plate for us. She led our [former] conference in home runs last year.
“[Householder] is a returning senior she is our catcher, we’re looking for her to lead that defense for us,” she added.
Sherman is an excellent athlete who plays outfield and shortstop. Boroski is slated to play outfield and first base and provide a positive attitude and not be afraid to lead with her voice, Zappitelli said.
“This is a year where we can make something happen,” Zappitelli said. “These girls have the potential to do it, but we’ve always talked about it. I would love to now act upon it.”
Along with pitching, Zappitelli would like to see the offense and baserunning become a strength.
“I want these girls to be comfortable and confident being an aggressive baserunner,” she said. “Making something happen. Good things happen when you get on base. I would like to see that this season.”
The Spartans are scheduled open the season on Monday at Lakeside.
