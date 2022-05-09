ASHTABULA — With a basketball or a tennis racquet in her hand, Allyssa Cevera is a natural. The game of softball, however, is still something rather new for her.
Addyson Clough has been playing since the age of T-ball. She just hasn’t done that much pitching — that is until she reached high school and her team needed someone to take the center of the diamond.
Brittany Cole had never caught a game before.
Against Bloomfield in the sectional tournament Monday afternoon though, she had the gear on and according to second year Coach Kelly Prine, “did a great job.”
That’s been the story of the St. John varsity softball team this spring. A lot of players were doing some things they hadn’t done before.
The Heralds fell in their Division IV sectional tournament game to the Cardinals 15-4.
The Heralds dropped to 1-7, but that may be reflective of how young and inexperienced they are. In no way does it measure the enthusiasm they’ve developed for not only the game of softball, but for each other.
“I feel like I’m included,” Clough said. “I love my coaches, I love my team, it’s like we’re a big family. We may mess up sometimes, but we don’t get down on each other. Everyone picks one another up.”
Cevera, who was the Ashtabula County Girls Tennis Player of the Year in the fall, said the team aspect is what stands out to her as well.
“That’s something I really like,” she said. “On a tennis court, everyone is on their court by themselves. Here, everytime something bad happens, you have someone to pick you up. It’s just been a lot of fun getting to know the team and learning to play together.”
It’s something Prine likes as well.
Prine took over the program a year ago after filling the role of assistant coach at Lakeside for a few years. It was a program that did not even exist from 2013-15. The cancellation of the 2020 season did not help either.
But, while the results may not be coming as soon as he would like, Prine has been blown away with the attitude of the girls he’s now coaching.
“These girls are special and they act like it,” Prine said. “They have each other’s back all the time. Next year, we’re going to have a lot of seniors, so hopefully we do something.”
It’s not just having seniors, though. There’s a good group of eight graders who will be eligible for the team next year as well.
As for this year’s team, though, aside from a close bond, they had a lot of fight in them, as Monday’s game demonstrated.
The Cardinals scored six times in the first inning and added three more in the second for a 9-1 advantage. A five inning mercy-ruled final seemed certain.
Instead, St. John fought back.
Cevera threw two scoreless innings. Colleen Andersen drove home a run in the third, and Arianna Hernandez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to get a run home and keep the game from ending in the fifth.
The Heralds had other chances as well. Hernandez, had a hustle double to open the fourth inning, and Cinenna Wojcieck and Cole drew walks to load the bases with one out. But the Heralds could not capitalize on the opportunity.
“They weren’t giving up,” Prine said. “Our baserunning is a strength of our team, and we didn’t get a chance to do that. But, I don’t think they got down or anything, they knew we could come back.”
It’s the kind of attitude that has the coach excited for what the future of the program holds. Hernandez is the team’s only senior. Next year, there could be eight of them.
Perhaps more importantly, there is a strong freshman class coming in, including about five or five players who are currently playing AAU sports.
“I think we have a great chance to better than 500,” next season,” Prine said. “We just have to keep coming to practice, keep working on the fundamentals.”
Clough said that should not be a problem.
“I’m super excited for this team,” she said. “I can’t wait. We have a lot of good freshmen coming up and it’s going to be good.”
