ANDOVER — “Don’t panic, keep wrestling.”
Pymatuning Valley wrestlers have heard that statement more than once in the wrestling room this season from coach Dave Miller.
At Saturday’s Laker-Shaker duals tournament, a couple Laker younger grapplers put the coaches’ words into practice in a big way.
Freshman Bennett Claypoole, at 150 pounds, and sophomore Brennan Moore (165) both found themselves down early by a lot in their respective bouts during PV’s championship dual against Jefferson.
But instead of going on to get pinned or lose a major decision, both wrestlers reversed their predicaments and were the ones on the right side of pinning combinations, helping the lakers to a first-place finish.
Claypoole, who went 5-0 on the day, was down 8-2 early, but wound up with a pin just before the first- period clock hit zero, sending his team that was matside, and the bleachers filled with fans and parents for the host school, into a frenzy.
It may be the first taste of varsity wrestling for the freshman, but Saturday he showed the composure of a seasoned upperclassman.
“A lot of it is staying calm, even if you’re down and working through what needs to happen,” Claypoole said. “It’s about hitting the right moves and knowing what needs to be done to make things happen.”
For Moore, who had a very similar match that he ended with a second-period pin, it was just the kind of match he probably lost a few times too many as a freshman a year ago. Last season, his senior was filled with its share of ups and downs before ending at the Division III Garfield Heights District Tournament at 1-2.
When it was all said and done, though, what Moore gained from it was a better understanding of the mental approach on the mat.
“You just have to focus with one goal in mind,” he said. “You can’t let people distract you. I’ve learned to focus more on the match, not on who you’re wrestling, but what you are doing during the match.”
The improbable pins were not only good for the individuals responsible for them, but they also energized their teammates looking on.
Typically wrestling tournaments spread teams all over multiple gyms on their own journey through their respective brackets.
Team tournaments like the Shaker keep them together, rooting for each other and feeding off the energy from their teammates’ success.
“It’s awesome for team morale,” Claypoole said. “It’s great to see your teammates succeed along with you.”
The first-place finish follows a third finish at Middlefield Cardinal last weekend.
PV, like several mat programs this December, have had to battle illness and injuries to start the season.
Miller said just having a full lineup for Saturday was probably the biggest factor for his team’s success.
“We had a chance to win at Hawken [two weeks ago] and came up short,” he said. “Last week, we were struck with the plague. It was nice to have almost everybody back [Saturday] and be able to compete. When you can fill every weight class, it gives you a great chance.”
Also for PV, Nick Hitchcock (190) went 5-0, Ali Fazal (285) and Moore both 3-0 and Ben Crouser (165) and Luke Mouyard (175) both 2-0.
Jefferson finished
second in the tournament. Newcomer Brogan Fielding (138) paced the Falcons at 5-0 with two pins and a technical fall. Caleb Ballash (144) finished 3-0.
Jacob Lewis (120), DJ Partridge (157), Braden Dietrich (165), Matt Webster (175), Wade Woodworth (215) and Mason Pawlowski (285) each went 4-1.
Webster had four pins, while Lewis and Woodworth checked in with three apiece.
For Geneva, Ayden Gillespie (126), Matthew VanSickle (157) and Wyatt Habina (285) all notched 5-0 marks. Dominic Palmison (144), Chase Cinco (150) and Michael Hupertz (215) each gained 4-1 records.
Conneat was led by Daren Christine (285) and Vince Krenisky (190), both with 5-0 marks. Scotty Edwards (215) went 4-1.
For St. John, Joe Piccirillo (144) was 4-1 on the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.