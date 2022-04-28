ASHTABULA — When you’re going through what your coach calls ‘trial by fire,’ there’s going to be days for St. John freshmen Will Anderson and Ryan Williams like there was on Thursday.
The Heralds were shut down by Bristol 10-0 in five innings on yet another chilly April day at Smith Field.
Williams has been in the starting lineup this spring at third base, while Anderson has hit leadoff and maintained the shortstop position.
Playing varsity baseball as freshmen, the Heralds have had their share of ups and downs. But one thing they’ve learned is the game is not going to make an exception because of being young, so the belief needs to be there in-between the lines.
“Every at-bat, you have to go up there thinking you’re the best player that you can be,” Williams said. “You never want to be thinking you’re lesser than the guy on the mound, whether he’s a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior. You want to be confident every at-bat that you’re going to win it.”
Both Williams and Anderson have had their share of success at the plate this season. Anderson is hitting 364, to go along with 13 stolen bases, while Williams is batting .357 with 10 RBIs. Williams has also worked 20 innings on the mound, posting a 2.10 ERA with 34 strikeouts.
In spite of the strong numbers, though, both players say there is a noticeable jump in the caliber of competition they’re now facing.
“It’s definitely different going from playing just in the summer to here,” Anderson said. “You’re on the field with seniors, you’re playing against some guys that might be 18 years old. They’re bigger, faster, stronger, they can hit it further ”
Playing high school baseball for the first time has more challenges, though, than just playing against older players. There’s also the newness of playing games more often and in the less-than-ideal weather conditions that early spring in northeast Ohio has to offer.
But playing for your school means a little more.
“It’s a little bit different,” Anderson said. “It’s something a little bit bigger than yourself. You go out there and you do everything you can to win for your team.”
For a school the size of St. John, numbers seem to be an issue for any sport.
The baseball team has 11 players on the roster. Seniors Devyn Mercilliott, Tyler Cathcart and Rodrigo Llamas provide a backbone of leadership, but coach Alvin Rodriguez knows that seeing the program take a turn for the better will rest in the hands of guys like Anderson and Williams.
“We have some great young kids,” Rodriguez said. “We only have 11 right now, but nine have played baseball before. Anderson and Williams are both fantastic. They are guys we can lean on and they’re only 14-15 years old.
“It’s been a trial by fire for certain. They’re young so I don’t want to put everything on them, but they have stepped up when we’ve asked them to. There’s a bright future for them, we just have to turn the program around.”
And turning the program around is what both freshmen want to be right in the middle of. They may be young, but they know about the Heralds state championship of 1983 and great St. John teams of yesteryear.
“I’m very excited,” Williams said. “I want to try to get a few more guys to come out so we can really get this program going. We have a bright future for St. John, get it back to what it was in the 1980s.”
Anderson added, “I’m really looking forward to it. We have some guys coming up and we’ve always enjoyed playing together. We want to change the history of the program.”
