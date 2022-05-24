FAIRPORT — Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to Bristol in a Division IV district semifinal at Fairport may have signified the end of the 2022 St. John baseball season, as well as the high school playing careers of three Herald seniors.
Devyn Mercilliott, however, said it’s really more like just the beginning.
“I’m proud of every single guy on this team,” the senior catcher said following the game. “We relied heavily on two freshmen and this is just the start. Next year, we’re gonna carry it on next year and go further and further each year because these kids are something special and it was a lot of fun being a part of it this season.”
The Heralds advanced to the district tournament for the first time since 2003 with a 5-3 win over Mathews last Thursday. On Tuesday, St. John committed two errors in the second inning, helping the Panthers a 3-1 lead.
But the Heralds continued to battle.
Freshman Ryan Williams gave up an unearned run in the third as Bristol expanded its lead to 4-1.
Williams, however, struck out the next three hitters he faced and retired six in a row to give his team a chance.
The Herald bats responded in the fourth inning when Bryson Vennetti drove home Tyler Cathcart, who had a leadoff single, making it a 4-2 game.
One inning later, Rodrigo Llammas, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning, scored from third when the Bristol catcher threw the ball away trying
to pick him off at third and St. John trailed 4-3.
The Heralds had baserunners in the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh, but could not get the big hit either time.
Getting that clutch hit is just a step the team needs to take, according to St. John coach Alvin Rodriguez said.
“Bases loaded situation there at the end of the game; it hasn’t fallen for us,” he said. “It’s just the way it goes. But, I’d rather be there … The last time we played Bristol, we lost 10-0. We’ll take that next step.”
There were steps taken this season for the Heralds. Even though they missed opportunities, and had costly defensive miscues, Rodriguez was pleased with the maturity his team showed in coming back and giving themselves a chance to win at the end.
“Good teams deal with adversity,” the coach said. “That’s something we’ve been working on all year. We started to take those steps in the right direction. When you have 15- and 16-year old kids being able to come back from that, it’s something to be proud of.”
“We were where we wanted to be. We made some mistakes and this deep in the season, you can’t make those mistakes. We’re a young team and I’m so proud of these guys. The leadership from our seniors, we’re going to miss them dearly, but I think we’ll be able to reload and come back strong next year.”
It’s something those who will not be with the team next year are looking forward to as well.
“I’m very excited,” Mercilliott said. “They’re gonna go far, they’re young and they’re very talented.”
