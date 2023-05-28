For a second straight year, the Baldwin Wallace baseball team has advanced to the NCAA Division III World Series.
After defeating Aurora (Ill.) 6-5 in the opener on Friday, the Yellow Jackets came back to defeat the Sparans 16-6 on Saturday to sweep the best-of-three series.
Leading 4-0, BW (36-10) broke the game open with five runs in the top of the fourth inning.
The Yellow Jackets' last run in the ninth when senior outfielder Nick Stoltz, a Geneva graduate, came across the plate on a wild pitch.
Seve Cantini, a Jefferson graduate, and Gordon Seger, a Grand Valley, alum, also play for B-W.
The NCAA Division III World Series that will run from June 2-8 on Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
