It’s down to three for Ashtabula County boys tennis players.
Jensen Yarosh, in singles, and Andy Grippi and Jimmy Severino, in doubles, are scheduled to start Division II first-round district action on Friday.
Yarosh, of Jefferson, and Grippi and Severino, of St. John, are in the district tournament at Springside Athletic Club in Akron.
A sophomore, Yarosh finished second at the Solon District.
He is slated to open the district against Chagrin Falls senior Andrew Zimcosky, who placed third at the Strongsville Sectional.
“I am looking forward to playing a tough opponent, and willing to compete with him,” Yarosh said. “We have spent a lot of time working hard to get to this point.
“I’m going to go out and play hard and give it my all.”
Last season, Zimcosky ended up winning the Division II state singles title.
Yarosh reached the district with sectional tournament wins over Hawken’s Ryan Levine 6-4, 6-1; Perry’s Johnny Jablonski 6-0, 6-1; Geneva’s Isaac Riddell 6-4, 6-3 and Perry’s Allen Morris 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Yarosh fells to Hawken’s Ashwin Balakrishnan 6-3, 6-4 in the finals.
“It’s an amazing feeling to get to this point,” Yarosh said. “We’ve worked hard all season and to earn the chance to get to districts is a great feeling.”
Meanwhile, Grippi, a senior, and Severino, a junior, are slated to go against Orange’s tandem of senior Jake Goldstein and sophomore Gabi Kalir.
Goldstein and Kalir won the Division II Strongsville Sectional doubles title.
The Orange duo reached the state tournament last season, falling in three sets during the opening round.
Grippi and Severino defeated Edgewood’s Evan Rantanen and Mason Feather 6-0, 6-1 and Jefferson’s Brett Bellas and Ben Feick 3-6, 6-4, 1-0(9) to reach the semifinals.
But Grippi and Severino were cut off at the pass by Hawken’s top seed of Zach Forte and Axel Neely 6-0, 6-1.
The St. John duo then fell to Gilmour Academy’s Robert Sullivan and Jakub Sedlacik, as the third seed, 6-0, 6-3 to place fourth.
“It has been a goal to reach districts, but our sectional has very talented teams,” Grippi said. “The hard work every day, we gave as a team is why we accomplished what we did.”
Severino added, “Andy and I are really excited for the opportunity to play at districts. This is the first time since 1981 that a doubles team has made it. The district competition will be tough, but we will do our best.”
For Grippi and Severino, the postseason is different than the regular season.
Grippi played first singles, while Severino was at second singles for the Heralds during the regular season.
“Andy and I have had great chemistry since last season,” Severino said. “We’re both excited and proud to represent St. John and the tennis program.”
Grippi said teaming with Severino comes naturally.
“We were partners for doubles last year, and good friends outside of tennis,” Grippi said. “We have great chemistry and we work well with each other.
“I couldn’t have made it here withouth him, along with my coaches and teammates.”
Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday. Competition will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday for seeding at state.
The top four singles players and four doubles teams will advance to the state tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, which is near Cincinnati, May 27-28.
