MADISON — It was the type of game that actually left both coaches smiling when it was over, but the biggest grin had to go to Madison’s Nathan Yarnell.
Yarnell, a freshman, had perhaps the biggest moment of his young high school career.
With two outs and a runner on first in a 5-5 game in the home half of the seventh on Monday, Yarnell plugged the gap in right center with a line drive doubles to chase in Will Henderlich all the way from first with the game winning-run.
The 6-5 win over Jefferson sent the Blue Streaks to Wednesday’s Division II sectional final at Marlington.
“It feels amazing,” Yarnell said moments after his game winner. “It’s the first of hopefully many. We’ll see how well we can continue to do in the playoffs.”
Yarnell’s hit stemmed what was an impressive comeback by the Falcons, who rallied for a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to tie the game.
Even after giving up the lead, though, Yarneel said his team still believed they’d find a way to get the win.
“It’s just about trusting the work, trusting the process,” he said. “Even if I didn’t get that hit, I knew Ben [Amos] would pick us up in the eighth inning.”
Madison coach BJ Titman said both teams deserved a tip of the cap for the way they played. His team’s ability to answer back in the clutch though was what impressed him the most.
“You have to commend both teams,” Titman said. “They jumped out early with us making mistakes, but we kept our heads up, came back, took the lead, then took it some more. They scrapped enough against Will [Henderlich], but we didn’t buckle. They tied the game up, but we didn’t panic. They went up and had three good at-bats. Both teams should be proud of their effort.”
The Falcons scored two runs in the first, but the Blue Streaks answered back with three of their own, then tacked on two more in the second.
From there, Henderlich made it stand up, throwing four scoreless innings, before the Falcons Logan Saksa singled up the middle to score Kirkland Lambert, cutting the Blue Streaks lead to 5-3.
Madison threatened in the bottom of the sixth, but Jefferson coach Scott Barber summoned Toby Dickson to the center of the diamond in relief of Lambert to get the final out and get the Falcons back in the batter’s box. With one out, Dickson drew a walk. Henderlich got Josh Furman to pop up on the infield for the second out.
After a pitching change, Lambert greeted reliever Ben Amos with a base hit to right center to drive Dickson home. Next up, Luke Lambert singled, sending Kirkland Lambert to third. He scoredthe tying run on a wild pitch.
Barber said although his team did not score much until late, the work and adjustments at the plate was what paid off in their late inning rally.
“We talked a lot about having quality at-bats,” he said. “Putting the ball in play and making them play defense. That’s the key in high school baseball, making them play defense.”
Amos came back to get a strikeout, stranding the potential go-ahead run at second.
“Will was at his pitch count,” Titman said of the pitching change. “Ben came in, gave up a couple of hits, and they tied the game on a pass-ball. A lot of kids would not be able to handle that. Ben handled it, he got us out of the inning with a big strikeout.”
Amos was the next batter due up, before Yarnell ended the game.
“That would have been interesting to see,” Titman said.
But the guy at the dish was a good one to have up also.
“Absolutely ... because he puts the bat on the baseball,” Titman said. “He doesn’t strike out. He’s gonna be a good one for us. He’s only struck out twice all year. So we knew at least Will was gonna have a chance to run.”
The young Falcons closed the season at 4-15.
Barber said in which they finished stronger than they started.
“We played such a young lineup this season,” he said. “Last year, we had a lot of seniors, this year we only had two seniors and they did a great job leading this younger group and we should be that much further ahead for next year.”
Meanwhile, Madison will take a record of 10-13 and a modest two-game win streak to take on Marlington on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.