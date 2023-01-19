GENEVA — King Amari Wright is a junior who said his season is not going as well as he would like.
His coach calls him a “work in progress.”
Bobby Shinault is a freshman who has been fighting through a weight class typically dominated by upperclassmen. He’s hoping to end the season on the other side of .500.
Both Lakeside wrestlers likely have not come anywhere near their full mat potential. On Thursday night, though, they both came up big in the Dragons dual win over Geneva.
Wright, at 157 pounds, and Shinault (175) each scored pins to secure Lakeside’s 45-33 win over the Eagles in a Chagrin Valley Conference matchup at Geneva High School.
Wright, after giving up a first-period takedown to the Eagles’ Matt VanSickle, fought back by exchanging reversals to tie the match at 6-6, headed to the third.
From the bottom position, Wright scored off the whistle to start the third period to take an 8-6 lead.
Rather than allowing his opponent to re-tie the bout, he was able to get the turn and eventually the fall.
Wright said it’s been a season of learning “the little things” that helped him notch a win.
“Fighting the hands when you stand up, sprawling and pushing the head down, things like that,” he said. “At practice, we work on the big things, more than we do the big things.”
Dragons coach Andrew Horvath said Wright fits the mold a lot of his wrestlers came out of.
“A lot of our guys come out of the hallways in seventh or eighth grade,” Horvath said. “They don’t have the luxury of learning that stuff. We don’t spend our whole practice on it, but we will take time where we’ll just work on fundamentals.”
It may have been little things making the difference in getting the fall, but the big part about Wright’s pin was it pushed the Dragons lead to 30-24.
The Eagles received a pin Issac Riddell at 165, but Shinault sealed the matter with a pin and another six points for Lakeside.
Shinault had a weight advantage on Chase Cinco, who bumped up for the match. The Dragons freshman said his experience wrestling lighter guys helped him overcome the quickness that he gave up.
“I spend a lot of time working with King and Christian [Fleissner, 150],” Shinault said. “They help me tremendously with how fast they are. King being technical and Christian being fast and technical, they both have that mental game that forces it on me and helps me.”
What else helps is the sensation of seeing their team explode when the referee slaps the mat.
“When I see those guys in the gold shirts jump up when I win, that means more to me than anything,” Shinault said. “They are the leaders on the team and as a freshman, to know I’m helping, that means a lot.”
It meant a lot to Horvath as well.
“I told the guys it’s going to be a little hostile here [Thursday],” he said. “That’s good for the sport. It’s good to have friendly, healthy rivals like that and it’s good exposure.”
Aside from Wright and Shinault, the Dragons received pins from Lucas Eland (113), Jacob Strailey (138), and Fleissner (150). Abimaci Ortiz (285) won a 7-4 decision.
For Geneva, Ayden Gillespie (126), Nathan Miller (138), Dominic Palmisano (144), and Michael Huperts (215) all recorded pins. Lane Distler won an 8-2 decision.
Eagles coach Ron Cerjan said his team was missing some guys with injuries and illness. Some young guys stepped in to put up a good fight, but youth and inexperience were definite factors, he said.
“Absolutely,” Cerjan said. “Sometimes it happens the other way also. There’s matches that go our way because the other kid made a mistake, those things go hand in hand.
“But, we got some young guys some mat time and experience [Thursday] . They [Lakeside] wrestled a really good match tonight,” Cerjan said. “A couple of matches that we expected to go our way did not.”
Both teams will head to tournaments this weekend. Lakeside will travel to Orange, while Geneva goes to Warren Howland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.