Two new wrestling coaches kicked off the new season during the first official day of practice on Friday afternoon, while veterans also got to coach their wrestlers on Friday.
“I love it. Everyone is so supportive here,” said Saint John head wrestling coach Mike Kinkead.
He is taking over the program from longtime Heralds coach Scott Blank who is now at the helm of his alma mater at Edgewood High School.
Kinkead spent a lot of time in the Madison wrestling program, including running the youth program, but has never been a high school wrestling coach head coach.
He said he is excited about the upcoming season and hopes to get more wrestlers out for the team before the matches start. Kinkead said he set the tone of expectations on Friday during the first practice.
Kinkead said the season will be pretty “tournament heavy” because of a numbers challenge that makes competing in dual meets difficult. He said there are great numbers in the youth program.
Down the street at Lakeside, Andrew Horvath is gearing up for his sixth season at the helm of Dragons.
“I’m excited, very excited,” he said.
“We have probably a little over 30 [(team members] if everyone is here,” Horvath said. He said there are also good numbers at the junior high and in the youth program.
Horvath said it is exciting to have so many wrestlers out for the team because it will mean less competitors will have to lose, or gain, substantial amount of weight to fill out a full lineup.
He said he doesn’t mind an athlete having to lose five pounds, but is not a fan of massive weight loss, or weight gain, to compete.
Blank is also excited about starting his time as coach at Edgewood.
He said athletes are in a time of transition with the football team making the state playoffs and other time issues as the team prepares to come together.
Blank said his assistant, Jarod Elrod, a 2015 third-place finisher at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament in Columbus, texted him earlier in the day about his excitement about practice starting.
Blank said there are a lot of great athletes at the school and he hopes all the wrestlers come out for the team this season.
The Warriors face a tough schedule with strong dual matches and tournament action, Blank said.
“These kids are going to get really tough by the end,” he said.
Blank said Mentor is coming in for a dual match and the Warriors are attending the Brecksville Christmas tournament and Top Gun Tournament.
