Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.