The first step to qualifying for the state wrestling tournament in Columbus begins this weekend.
Ashtabula County teams and Madison are spread over three divisions and four different sites for competition on Saturday.
The top four in each weight class will advance to the district tournament March 4-5. The state tournament is scheduled for March 11-13 at the Schottenstein Center.
Here is a look at the sectional tournament.
DIVISION III
Five county teams — Conneaut, Grand Valley, Jefferson, Pymatuning Valley and St. John — are at the Berkshire site.
For the Spartans, Daren Christine is 24-6 at 285 pounds, Scotty Edwards 22-12 at 215 and Amari Bowers 15-0 at 138.
“Daren is only 230, wrestling guys that are 285,” Conneaut coach Keith Sherman said. “His biggest attribute is his quickness.”
Edwards was injured last season.
“He’s done well,” Sherman said. “He’s a hard worker.”
Bowers, who was one match away from state last season, is rounding back into form after returning from an injury.
“He’s a solid wrestler,” Sherman said. “He’s a hard worker and does the little things outside of practice. He’s a good leader.”
The Falcons have eight wrestlers with winning records.
Senior Mason Jacobs has compiled a 34-12 mark with 21 pins at 138 on the season.
“He’s strong, and a tough kid,” Jefferson coach Cody Lewis said.
Senior Brent Dietrich is 28-14 with 14 pins. He was two matches away from qualifying to state last season.
“Brent is good at keeping matches really close,” Lewis said. “Defensively, he’s pretty tough.”
And senior Jonathan Waszil is 24-6 with nine pins and one tech fall. Waszil was a district qualifier as a sophomore, but didn’t wrestle last season because of COVID-19.
“Johnny is good on top,” Lewis said. “He has a couple of turns that work well for him.”
Grand Valley contenders for the weekend include Cheyenne Dockery, Zach Hall and Will Seger.
A senior who missed last year out of concerns over COVID-19, but has had a good return to the mat this season, Dockery is wrestling a 126. He dropped down from 138 this season, and very good from the top position. Dockery has not been to a district tournament before but is wrestling with a lot of confidence right now.
Hall, a senior, is 14-11 at 175. A returning district qualifier, he is a well-rounded wrestler. Mistakes have cost him a few matches this season that he could have won. Hall has shown the ability to maintain aggressiveness and rack up points. Being able to stay on the attack will be key for him in the weeks ahead.
Seger, at 150, is another senior who took last year off. He has shown improvement throughout the season and ome on strong late in the season. Seger has the fighter’s mentality to stay in matches and give himself a chance.
For the Lakers, Brennan Moore is 23-10 at 144. Moore is a freshman and at times he certainly wrestles like one. He’s had his share of mistakes this season, but still has shown a certain amount of maturity on the mat. He has a lot of potential to make things happen, just needs to put everything together..
Jayce Dietrich is 20-14 at 132. A junior, Dietrich is very good on his feet and has the ability to control from the top position and not give up points. He placed eighth at the Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament, and has a good chance to have a good weekend.
Devin Sharpe, another junior, is 18-13 at 126. Sharpe has made tremendous progress this season. He’s very good at attacking from his feet. Consistency is his biggest hurdle to overcome, but once he does, has the ability to reach the next step in becoming a very good wrestler.
Ryan Elrod is back for the Heralds, checking with a 13-0 mark at 285, 13-0. A senior who has qualified for the state tournament every year of high school, he has had to battle some health and injury issues, but is in good shape right now. Elrod won the Catholic Invitational and a tournament at Chardon this season.
Other St. John participants include senior Tyler Cathcart, who is 32-3 at 150. Cathcart dropped some weight coming out of football. He’s s a returning district qualifier. In spite of his unconventional size and wrestling style, Cathcart is a definite pinner. He very strong on top, but well-rounded everywhere on the mat.
Kaden Johnston, a senior, is 27-9 at 175. The transfer from Jefferson, when he’s on, is as good as anyone. He’s very good in the top position, has a couple of good pinning combinations and placed second at a very competitive Perry Pin City Tournament.
DIVISION II
Edgewood and Geneva will make the trek to the Harvey site.
For the Warriors, Kyle Biller is 29-2 at 144, and picked up the 100th win of his career just a few weeks ago.
He’s had an excellent season which has included some wins over ranked opponents. Biller took second at the Chagrin Valley Conference tournament, losing to Perry’s Kyle Rowan. An experienced wrestler, who is no stranger to the district tournament, Biller took sixth as a sophomore.
Troy Peterson is 30-2 at 285, The senior has been giving up weight all season long, but his quickness and athletic ability have compensated well for his lack of size. This season, he captured championships at the Perry Pin City Tournament and CVC tournament.
Ezekiel Lucas is 31-4 at 175. A young, but extremely strong and hungry wrestler, Lucas gives the impression of a brawler, but has a good repertoire of moves to attack from his feet with. Has also shown the ability to win a lot of close matches this season. Lucas placed third in the CVC tournament.
The Eagles will have Michael Hupertz, a 215 junior who is 10-4. Hupertz missed two months of the season with a staph infection, but has come back strong. He’s a big strong kid that has a constant motor. He’s very good on his feet, especially at catching throws and reversing them for quick pins.
Also for Geneva, Nigel Platt is 14-14 at 165. One of the good group of young wrestlers in the Eagles program. Platt has held his own in his first year of varsity wrestling. He has great endurance that’s helped him to come away with some wins in the third period.
Mathew Van Sickle, who is 8-7 at 145, is another Eagle to watch. The sophomore missed a chunk of the season with a broken toe. Before the injury, he placed third at the Painesville Riverside Rumble. An all-around good wrestler, he’s very good on his feet as well as both positions on the mat.
DIVISION I
Lakeside is headed to Brecksville-Broadview Heights, while Madison is slated to compete at Willoughby South.
For the Dragons, Kaleb Scaine is 17-8 at 215. A senior and returning district qualifier, Scaine has had his ups and downs throughout this career, but has the potential to advance in the brackets. A gifted athlete with quick feet and good hips to complement his strong upper body. He has worked a lot on focus and fundamentals this season.
Lucas Eland is 17-9 at 113. A sophomore and in just his third year of wrestling, Eland has caught onto the sport quickly. His studious habits about wrestling have gotten him to where he is this season. Eland has spent time in the room working with past state qualifiers and looks ready to take the next step in his career this weekend.
Garrette Siebeneck is 9-4 at 175. A senior, Siebeneck is not your typical wrestler, but he’s learned to use his size and length to his advantage.
The Dragons quarterback during the fall, Siebeneck is not the strongest wrestler you’ll ever meet, but has great technique and does a good job of using his entire body to its best ability.
For the Blue Streaks, Jamie Harrison is a senior and returning district placer who is much improved this season. He has his eyes rightfully set on getting to Columbus for the state tournament with a very unique wrestling style.
Jack Harrison: A sophomore and younger brother to Jamie, he was a district alternate a season ago. Harrison has the ability to prolong matches and seems to get stronger as he goes. The longer the match, the better his chance to win.
Nate Montgomery is 30-4 at 106. A very talented freshman from a family with a history of success., he’s had two brothers who were state placers. An honor student in the classroom, Montgomery is very good on his feet and takes an intellectual view at his sport.
