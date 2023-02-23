Ask any wrestler what their goal for the season is and the likely answer involves a trip to I-71 to Columbus for the individual state tournament.
Scotty Edwards, Conneaut’s 215 pounder, is no exception.
After what he called a “so-so” season a year ago, Edwards is clear cut about what his goals for this season are.
“I have them written on my bedroom wall,” he said. “Finish high at districts and go to state.”
Edwards and Daren Christine, at 285, are two of three Spartan wrestlers that can be considered legitimate state contenders as the mat postseason starts this weekend with the sectional tournaments.
A year ago, both upper weights considered themselves “pretty average” as far as their ability on the mat went.
Christine actually won a lot more than he lost a year ago, Nonetheless, he said this year’s been a better go at it.”
“I like winning and this year has been a lot better than last year,” Christine said.
Christine leads the Spartans with 36 wins this season to only three defeats. He won his weight class in the highly competitive Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament last month and is currently ranked fifth in the state, according to Borofan.net
Christine’s answer for his success is simple.
“Just hard work,” he said. “And, a lot of speed. On my feet is my most comfortable position.”
Christine is light for his weight class, tipping the scale at around 245. But what he lacks in size, Christine said he’s learned to make up for in quickness.
“Sometimes it’s hard keeping those heavier guys down,” he said. “But, my speed, that’s what gives me the advantage.”
Going against a practice partner like Edwards in the room has helped greatly with that speed advantage he’s developed.
“Having Scotty in the room with me everyday has been a big help,” Christine said.
Edwards will head to the postseason with a mark of 26-9, and placed second at the EOWL at 215 on his resume.
Christine’s quickness in the vertical position has benefitted from working with the lighter Edwards. Meanwhile, Edwards said strength and experience are two things he’s picked up from Christine.
“He [Christine] knows a lot of different stuff, so I’m picking up new things everyday,” Edwards said.
Having an extra 30 pounds or so hanging on him has benefitted him as well.
“It’s helped keep me strong,” Edwards said of working with Christine. “When I go out to wrestle 215s, it’s not nearly as tough as what I’m used to.”
Conneaut coach Keith Sherman said that both wrestlers have an array of skills that should help them to deep postseason runs.
“They’re good on their feet, but they’re both really good on the mat too,” Sherman said. “They both can get out of the bottom really well. Scotty can ride really well and can turn kids too.
“Daren, he can ride when he needs to, but he’s explosive on his feet, he can take anybody down and it bodes really well for sectionals, districts and state.”
Aside from Christine and Edwards, Amari Bowers (144) rounds out a trio of wrestlers who are looking to become the first Spartans to step on the mats in Columbus since Justin Mason in 2017.
Bowers has been on the doorstep of reaching the state tournament since his freshman season. Injuries, though, have hampered him throughout his high school career.
Twice, Bowers was an alternate, including last year, when he seemed to be on his way. But had a mistake cost late in a match send him to the consolation rounds.
Also for Conneaut, freshman Carriek Dobran, at 126, has had some nice moments this season. Sherman said he has a chance at getting to districts and picking up some valuable experience.
The situation for Conneaut is very similar to what other county programs have as far as postseason expectations go.
Last year only two Ashtabula county wrestlers made it to Columbus — Edgewood’s Kyle and Josh Biller.
Kyle has graduated and Josh did not wrestle due to a skin condition, leaving the county with nobody who has any actual mat experience at the Jerome Schottenstein Center this season.
A few programs, such as Conneaut and Madison, have not had a wrestler reach state in quite some time. They both have high hopes of changing the situation.
Other programs have aspirations of wrestlers getting high on the podium, while others are just looking to get their guys some postseason experience and take steps towards better things for the future.
The journey begins this weekend with sectional tournaments.
Conneaut, Grand Valley, Pymatuning Valley and St John will head to the Division III Berkshire site. In DII, Edgewood, Geneva and Jefferson will be at Painesville Harvey, while Madison is at Kenston. Lakeside will go to Massillon Perry in DI.
Here is a glance at the county and Madison postseason outlook:
Division I
LAKESIDE
Lucas Eland, at 113, is the one the Dragons have the highest expectations for over the next two — and possibly three — weekends. Eland won two matches at the district tournament a year ago. A great all around wrestler, Eland benefits greatly from his desire to learn and use his knowledge to manage his matches.
Lakeside also has several competitors are looking to make a jump this season. Derek Briggs missed sectionals last year, but took fifth both his freshman and sophomore seasons. He has 25 wins this season and is poised to advance to the district level.
Hassani Sy, at 215, checks in with 18 wins and is a technician that moves really well on the mat. Freshman Bobby Shinault, at 175, brings 21 wins into the sectional tournament in a weight class typically dominated by upper classmen.
Division II
EDGEWOOD
For those who wrestle for Scott Blank, regular-season records may not look great. That’s because the first-year Edgewood coach is a firm believer in getting his wrestlers on the mat with the best competition he can find. The good side of it is being more than ready. in the postseason.
Josh Biller, at 150, after an impressive run to Columbus a year ago, got off to a rough start this season, but has been solid ever since. Zeke Lucas, at 175, took sixth at districts a year ago.
An explosive athlete, Blank said Lucas has been “super consistent” throughout the season. He’s picked up a lot of technique and will carry expectations of getting to the next level.
Kyle Vencill, at 138, has also been wrestling really well. Vencill reached the go-to round at the Brecksville Invitational and placed at Alliance Top Gun tournament. He is facing a loaded weight class at Harvey, so will have to be on his A game to reach Districts. Devon, at 106, and D’Angelo Sanchez, at 120, are also on the watch list with a chance to advance.
GENEVA
The Eagles are another program with a lot of youth looking to take some steps in their postseason careers
Senior Michael Hupertz (215) could be taking the biggest step. A year ago he was a match away from the go-to bout. Described by Coach Ron Cerjan as “just a big strong kid,” Hupertz is a year at the same weight class with more strength and experience than a year ago. Cerjan believes he has a legitimate shot to get to Columbus.
Kenny Pavlison, at 190, came back from back issues this season and had a solid year, including winning a CVC championship. Sophomore Nigel Platt, at 175, also missed some time this season, but has been wrestling solid this season. Mathew Van Sickle, at 144, and Daniel Riddell, at 165, both juniors, could also make some ripples in the brackets.
JEFFERSON
The goal for Brogan Fielding, at 132, is no secret. At 37-1, the transfer from New York is expecting to compete for the top spot on the podium for Division II. Field is the complete package when it comes to work ethic, skill level, and knowledge. Falcons coach Cody Lewis believes he has a legitimate opportunity to win a state title.
Lewis, who had eight kids wrestle in the district tournament a year ago, has several others that could make a jump this postseason.
Two other Falcons have more 30 wins — freshman Jacob Lewis at 120 and junior Braden Dietrich at 165. Lewis has shown incredible maturity for a ninth grader. According to his coach, he has come from behind to win at least five matches this season. Dietrich has a tough sectional but still has expectations of getting to next weekend.
Mason Pawlowski at 285, Reed Edgar at 190, Wade Woodworth at 215, Matt Webster at 175 and DJ Partridge, at 150, are all at 20 wins or more.
MADISON
It’s been five years since the Blue Streaks have had representation at the state meet (Shayne Magda). This year, Jamie, at 120, and Jack Harrison, at 126, have a great chance to end that drought.
Both wrestlers are close to 30 wins. Jamie, the team’s only senior, is a three-time district qualifier. Coach Andrew Tomaso said he has the natural ability to always find his way on top and from there usually gets guys on their back. Jack, a junior, has never been to districts, but as an all around good wrestler that can be dangerous from any position, that should not mean much.
Others to watch from Maddison are: Addison Triskett at 144 and Izaiah Siler at 150, who all have more than 25 wins. If a few things break their way, they could have substantial runs.
Division III
GRAND VALLEY
It’s been a down year concerning numbers for the Mustangs this season. GV will send four wrestlers to the postseason. Coach Ross Tice said what he’s hoping to see more than anything is some wrestlings pick up some postseason experience.
Junior Trevor Mullen, at 215, has a record of 16-10. He’s will keep working and has good mat awareness. Sophomore Andrew Soltis, at 144, is another wrestler that will work as hard as anyone on the mat. His record is a little below .500 but Tice believes he has the potential to make some noise and possibly get to the district tournament.
Ethan Dukes, at 132, is a first-year junior who is starting to “figure things out” on the mat. The same could be said for freshman Connor Sullivan (157), who has battled injuries this season.
PYMATUNING VALLEY
David Miller took four wrestlers to the district tournament a year ago. He believes there could be as many as nine get there this season and possibly a couple of state qualifiers
Jayce Dietrich, at 144, leads the Lakers with 29 wins this season. Dietrich is efficient on his feet and typically makes good decisions on the mat. He’ll be looking to improve on a 1-2 performance at districts from a year ago.
Nick Hitchcock, at 175, is also good on his feet and has a lethal switch from the bottom position. Consistency has been an issue this season. If he can find it over the next two weeks, he could go a long way.
Devin Sharpe, a senior at 138, has 18 wins. Sophomore Brennan Moore, at 165, checks in with 25 win. Miller believes Moore can make a nice run in his bracket. A couple of freshmen, Bennett Claypoole, at 150. and Brawley McCowien, at 113, are also at 20-plus wins and should be interesting to watch.
SAINT JOHN
Getting postseason experience for his wrestlers is what first-year coach Mike Kinkead is most excited about this weekend — and possibly the next.
The Heralds have a couple of freshmen this season that have Kinkead excited about what the future holds at Saint John.
Cody Fuentes, at 138, missed some time with an injury this season, but has come back strong, including pinning a senior from Middlefield Cardinal most recently. Sophomore, Joe Picherello, at 157, is 17-12 and someone Kindkead said “you can never count out.” He’s taken a huge jump this season.
Aiden Heath, at 165 and the team’s only junior, has also missed some time this season, but along with Picerello won championships at the Chardon Lee Kemp Tournament.
Dalton Nellis, at 215 and another freshman, has the ability to take kids down with his upper body strength alone. He’s around .500 season so far, but has come up with some impressive wins and should be interesting to watch.
