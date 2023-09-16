ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards said he’s had enough wake-up calls this season.
He hopes that after another one on Friday night, his football team will feel the same way.
West Geauga brought an 0-4 record to Lakeside Stadium, but pounded the Dragons to the tune of 35-12 in a Chagrin Valley Conference matchup Friday night.
The Wolverines set the tone early, scoring on their first three possessions in jumping out to a 21-0 lead.
The power running of Nasir Levy, who finished the night with 144 yards, including four touchdowns was responsible for most of the damage.
But WG also got some big plays in the passing game as well.
More importantly though, Lakeside did not get the execution they needed.
Edwards said his team’s preparation or lack of it caught up with them.
“You play the way you practice, I’ve been saying that for 20 years,” the coach said. “Hats off to West G, coach [Matt) Rosati] is doing a good job there, but how do you let an 0-4 team in and beat your tail?”
Edwards answered his own question.
“You have a terrible week of practice, that’s No. 1,” he said. “No 2, you get caught up on what you see on the scoreboard and what you read in the paper, that they’re 0-4 and we’re 2-2.
“And No. 3, you get caught up in what everyone tells you in the hallway about how great a football team you are when you’re not and you have to go practice to get better.”
Down 21-0, Lakeside looked better by the second quarter.
Starting at their own 29, the Dragons picked up consecutive first downs and moved into WG territory at the 42.
But the drive sputtered with an offensive pass interference. Then three plays later, a dropped pass to a wide-open receiver could have resulted in a touchdown.
On the ensuing possession, the Lakeside defense forced a three-and-out for the first time in the game.
The snap sailed over the head of Wolverines punter Elijah Grudger. But instead of the Dragons recovering deep in WG territory, Grudger scooped the ball up and ran for the first down.
“You have to capitalize on opportunities like that to be a good football team,” Edwards said. “We’re not capitalizing, so you can put two and two together.”
The Wolverines opened the second half with a scoring drive to make it 28-0.
Lakeside managed to cash in a couple of opportunities in the fourth quarter to make the score a little more respectable.
A fumble recovery at midfield sparked a 52-yard drive, capped by Nate Bartone’s 13-yard run TD to get the Dragons on the board.
Then, Sincere Turner came up with an onside kick recovery and the Dragons drove for another score. Alex DiSalvatore ran 4 yards for the TD.
WG snagged the next onside attempt and finished the game off with a drive ending in another touchdown run by Levy.
The loss dropped the Dragons to 2-3 at the halfway point of the season.
They’ll start CVC Lake Division play next week at Madison.
The Blue Streaks are 4-1, as is Geneva which Lakeside will see in Week 8. After playing Conneaut, Edgewood, at 4-1, is the Dragons’ regular-season finale.
Edwards hopes this loss spurs his team to be prepared for the challenge ahead.
“We’ve had a couple of wake-up calls now,” the coach said. “I’m tired of wake-up calls. I want this team to show up to practice and work hard. I want these guys to get better, I want them to execute on Friday night. I’m tired of wake-up calls.”
