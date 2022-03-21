In his days at Geneva High School, Roger Wilt was better known with a racquet, playing tennis for legendary coach Arnold Bradshaw.
Still, the new Geneva baseball coach said he always had a fondness for the game of baseball.
“My dad played softball at a high level, he’s in the Hall of Fame,” Wilt said. “The game has always been great, whether I was playing it or not. It teaches so many life lessons, you can’t get away from it.”
Wilt, a 1989 Geneva graduate, may not have always played the game, but he is thrilled to be taking over in the Eagles dugout as baseball season looms right around the corner.
After working his way through the sandlot leagues and then travel ball, Wilt said he’s more than ready for his first taste of high school baseball.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity,” the new coach said. “Coaching kids and giving back to the youth is something that has been very important to me over the years.”
What else will be important is learning the game. Wilt said the roster he has this year lends plenty of flexibility to give players the chance to see the game from a variety of spots on the field.
“We’re going to be a fundamentally sound ball club,” he said. “We have kids that we’re putting in uncomfortable spots by having them play positions that they haven’t played before.
“We have eight kids that can pitch which opens up a lot of different opportunities for kids to play different positions. I don’t think trying to pigeion-hole kids into one spot, especially the under classmen. That does not benefit anyone. I think it’s best to learn the game from every position.”
Wilt said he received approval from the Geneva school board last November.
Over the winter, he said he was well pleased with the turnout for open gyms and voluntary workouts.
Ohio High School Athletic Association rules limits how much contact coaches can have with their team, but Wilt said the players took it upon themselves to get the work in.
“They ran their own practice and did a great job of keeping busy and always positively reinforcing each other,” Wilt said. “We’ve had as many as 15 kids for open gyms. It really sounds like they like what we’re doing.”
Geneva will be led by senior pitcher Wyatt Fuduric, who last year had a 0.50 earned run average, and is committed to Gannon to play college baseball after graduation.
From there, the new coach will field a talented team and probably a bit more than their fair share of youth.
Many on the roster may be fairly new to varsity baseball, but not new to him.
Three of his players were on a coach-pitch team of 7-year old’s he coached a few years back.
Watching so many kids grow up, Wilt said there’s been a lot of under-appreciated talent in the area.
Changing that is on his list of things to accomplish.
“There are a lot of great players in Ashtabula County and I don’t think they get recognized as much as the ones from the Youngstown area or Lake County,” Wilt said. “A lot of kids that are going to play baseball at the next level, and I just don’t think they get the recognition they deserve.”
The Eagles are scheduled to open play at Lutheran West on Saturday. Geneva is slated to begin Chagrin Valley Conference action at Lakeside on April 4.
