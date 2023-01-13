JEFFERSON — A momentous occasion and Struthers running on all four cylinders led to a 68-27 girls basketball victory over Jefferson on Thursday evening.
Struthers senior Chloe Neider scored her 1,000-career point with 1:51 to go in the third quarter. She had 20 points in the first half, hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer with drives to the basket interspersed.
Falcons coach TJ Furman said he appreciated the hard work Neider put into her career that was evident in putting the Wildcats up 48-18 by halftime. Struthers held Jefferson to seven points in the second quarter and one in the third period.
“Our goal is to not let her get [the points], of course but, anybody who gets 1,000 points, I am very happy for,” Furman said.
He congratulated Struthers head coach Bill Neider after the game.
The game was stopped after Neider hit two foul shots to reach the milestone, She hugged her father and received flowers and balloons to commemorate the event.
As Neider moved closer to the milestone, coach Neider said he was able to focus more on the pride for his daughter than as a coach.
After three quarters, the Wildcats led 61-19, and Struthers ran a zone defense. But Jefferson was still unable to generate much offense.
Furman said he tried a different strategy on Thursday evening, bringing in a whole new team at several times throughout the game.
The Falcons (3-10) had younger players from a a 10-3 junior varsity team gain some varsity time.
“It is to give the varsity girls a rest and the younger girls a minute of experience that will pay off later,” Furman said.
Furman said he is not sure if he will repeat the strategy and wants to fight to the end of the season. He said he was happy with the girls’ effort.
The game went to a running clock by the fourth quarter with a point differential of 35 or more.
Neider ended the night with 29 points, including five, 3-pointers, and Adrionna Rudzik scored nine for Struthers. Jefferson’s Tatum Bordequx led the Falcons with 12 points, which included three, 3-point baskets. Jefferson is back in action next Thursday at South Range.
