ASHTABULA — A lack of female basketball players led to a unique solution on Friday as organizers allowed the ladies to play against the boys high school teams at the West Side Shootout.
Bill Osborne, one of the tournament organizers, said it is the first time in more than 50 years that a team of women played against males at the West Side Shootout.
The event was scheduled to begin on Thursday with a junior high tournament but not enough players came to field teams. “We didn’t have enough players,” he said.
Osborne said the ladies wanted to play so they worked out the solution.
The women all graduated from Ashtabula and Lake county high schools and many played, or are playing, collegiately. The ladies didn’t back down from the competition.
Edgewood High School assistant basketball coach Jordan Vencill said it was different playing against the men. “There is good competition,” she said.
Emily Harriman, who was recently hired as the Geneva girls basketball coach, said it was a big challenge.
“I think it is time to give up my playing shoes,” she said with a laugh. “I did run yesterday with my girls to get ready.”
Four high school age boys teams played in the competition, with the ladies team, and the finals are scheduled for today in the midst of the men’s division of the West Side Shootout that has been a big part of the city’s social scene for decades.
The annual 3- point contest also took place Friday evening. The two courts at the site of the former West Junior High School, and viewing areas outside the courts, will likely be packed today as friends catch up with one another.
The event has been held around the July 4th weekend for many decades.
“I played when I was 16,” said Osborne, who is now in his 60s.
Many top high school basketball players return to their roots to play against old friends, and rivals. The tournament has included many players who have played collegiately and some who have played professionally.
The action gets rolling on Saturday morning and concludes when the double elimination tournament is complete.
