ASHTABULA — Young players kicked off the West Side Shootout weekend on Thursday morning with a junior high tournament that included several children of West Side Shootout veterans.
“This is going to develop our future base,” said Mike Osborne, who assists his brother Bill in running the annual event.
The historic adult tournament has been a staple of the Fourth of July weekend in Ashtabula for almost five decades. Many people organize their vacations around the tournament to see old friends and play some hoops.
Mike Osborne said there were three junior high teams participating, this year but he feels that will grow in the years to come.
“A lot of the older players [in the adult competition] are starting to fade,” he said of the need for the next generation to take over the tournament.
The family atmosphere was evident as lots of fans lined the outside of the courts where the tournament is played at the former West Junior High School.
“There are a lot of parents out here to watch,” Osborne said.
He said the tournament has roots in the Ashtabula community experience, but there were junior high players from Painesville, Columbus and even Connecticut.
Braylon Cruz, who lives in New London, Conn., has family in the area and was excited about playing in the tournament.
“They definitely have some competition,” he said.
“it’s a great feeling,” Theron Osborne said of having three of his children participating on Thursday.
He said he has played in the tournament for many years and likes the community coming together to make the event a reality.
The women’s tournament is scheduled to kick off today at 10 a.m. Bill Osborne said he hopes to have at least seven teams competing.
“We are looking forward to some exciting play for local ladies,” he said.
The men’s tournament looks to be one of the larger tournaments in recent history, Mike Osborne said. Up to 15 teams may participate and the tournament usually has 11 or 12.
The addition of paid referees to the equation made for a smoother tournament last year and is planned for Saturday as well, Mike Osborne said.
Improvements to the courts, completed several years ago, allow two games to go on simultaneously and make the tournament move quicker.
Many former high school stars compete in the Saturday portion of the West Side Shootout. Brandon Ford, a Lakeside High School graduate and upcoming sophomore on the University of Akron basketball team, helped coach one of the junior high teams on Thursday.
