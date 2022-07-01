ASHTABULA — Braylin Wells said he had a lot to live up to as he stepped on the court for Friday’s action at the West Side Shootout.
“My coach, actually my dad, they tell me he was a legend,” he said with a smile. “I had to step it up. Everyone told me how good he was back in the day. I had to show him how good I was, but they say “I’m not quite there yet.'"
Maybe not, or maybe they would just never admit it.
Regardless, Wells and his team from the Columbus area took the the boys high school boys basketball championship as portion of the Shootout.
They outlasted a group from Jefferson which included Grant Hitchcock and John Castrillia in the championship game.
A junior at Pickerington Central, Wells is one of the more highly touted prospects from Ohio. He’s already drawn plenty of interest from Division I college basketball programs and has made visits to schools such as Akron and Missouri.
This weekend, though, it was just about having a good time on the court.
“It was a lot of fun,’ Wells said. “I have family from the area, so it’s been like a family reunion. Everyone knows everyone and the basketball was high energy, the crowd was into the game, you could really feel it out there, I just loved every minute of it.”
Rashad Wells, his dad, also had to love it.
Wells grew up in Ashtabula and attended Ashtabula High School. He played in the Shootout in 1996 and ‘97, winning the championship both years.
Coming back home, though, wasn’t just about reclaiming bragging rights in his old stomping grounds, It was about sharing his playing experiences with the next generation and giving them exposure to different competition.
“What I wanted to do was bring the kids from down there to up here so the kids from Ashtabula can see the different levels of basketball,’ Rashad Wells said. “See that there’s other kids out there working, to make them want to push harder.”
For Shootout organizer Mike Osborne, seeing the tournament get handed to the up-an- coming generation is a big part of what makes the Shootout so special.
“I guess it means we’re carrying on a tradition,” Osborne said. “Rashad played, and he continues to come back to participate and even brings his son. This is a lot of what we’re trying to do here with the Shootout. Get the community out and things of that nature.”
Knowing that there are those who make it a point to get back is a big part of what keeps the Shootout going as well.
“It means a lot to us because that is how we started out,’ Osborne said. “My brother [(Bill Osborne] and I... we lived in [Washington] DC, but we came back every year for the tournament.”
Two teams made up some local women's teams, as well as out of town talent that entered the tournament.
The Pink team composed of Saint John graduates Emily Cevera and Sydney Carpenter, Conneaut alum Isabella Danforth and Lakeside graduate Adrianna Campbell-Hull were crowned champions.
The Yellow team had Lakeside graduates Alycia Figueroa, Ashley Stoneman, and Kay Cruz and Jefferson alum Shannon Tome.
The Shootout ends today as the men take the court for the championship.
