ASHTABULA — Edward Parker thought he was simply walking his grandson up the road for a few hours of basketball Thursday morning.
A few hours later, though, he and his grandson were both going home as champions.
Upon showing up for the start of this weekend’s West Side Shootout at the courts off West 47th street in Ashtabula, Parker was quickly recruited to coach a team in the junior high portion of the three-day street basketball celebration.
Though his coaching resume was limited to just a few years of volunteering at the YMCA, Parker was very familiar with the Shootout, from his playing days when he attended Ashtabula High School.
“Oh yeah, I played in this thing every year,” he said. “To be honest,though, this was the first time I ever volunteered at it.”
His team, “DJ Jam Eazy E,” consisting of Jamario Spikes, Theron Osborne, J’von Peoples, Omarion Osbourne and Malaki Vance, went 6-0 in the three-team pool to claim the crown.
“I really enjoyed it,” Parker said. “I just came up here with my grandson, but they needed help, so I volunteered, and hey, we won the championship.”
Parker wasn’t the only one who enjoyed it.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Theron Osborne, who along with his brother, put the team together for the tournament.
The West Side Shootout’s main event may be the men's tournament, but the junior high bracket is always a great way to get the weekend started.
“To me, it’s the most enjoyable part of the Shootout,” tournament organizer Bill Osborne said. “We get a chance to see what we have, and in this situation, we have local guys going against each other. You see what the competition and intensity brings out. We hope that it makes them a better player in the future.”
The way they played on Thursday was already pretty good, though.
“I thought the competition level was pretty good today,” Bill Osborne said. “We got to see some of the Lakeside future stars, there were about seven or eight of them out there, so we have a lot to look forward to.”
The one downer for the tournament's opening act would be the numbers, or lack of them. While the high school boys and girls are expected to bring close to 10 teams to the courts today, and the men's division tomorrow could feature as many as 13-14, the tournament has not drawn the number of younger participants that organizers would like.
Bill Osborne said there will be a push to change that for next year.
“We’d really like to have 8-10 teams out here representing all of our high schools next year,” he said. “We’ll be contacting the junior high coaches about helping us really take this to the next level.”
