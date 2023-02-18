ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — West Branch came to town looking to defeat the Edgewood girls basketball team and head on to the district tournament, where they have been a fixture for many years.
West Branch was successful in accomplishing the goal but not without a ferocious comeback by the Warriors.
West Branch walked away with a 50-44 victory, but not before Edgewood came within two points with just over a minute to play in the game.
After the Warriors crept with in two points at 46-44, an Edgewood steal and a missed layup left the home team down two points and then it became a foul-shooting contest with West Branch closing out the game from the charity stripe.
A 10-10 tie late in the first quarter turned into a 14-10 West Branch lead after one quarter and a 26-16 advantage at halftime. The lead stayed at 10 points for West Branch through the third quarter. That's when Edgewood started to pick away at the lead as a full-court press led to numerous turnovers.
The Warriors weren't strangers to the visiting team as West Branch ended Edgewood's 2022 season in Beloit.
Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said he was nervous when his team drew West Branch, even though it was a home game.
"They beat us by 44 last year," Vencill said.
He said he knew Edgewood was a different team this year, but he didn't know if the girls believed it.
He does now.
"They belong with some of the best teams in the state," he said of girls who clawed back into the game even though West Branch had a huge size advantage.
"We had a lot of games like that," Vencill said of substantial deficits that the girls rebounded from and turned into competitive games with teams like Perry.
"We knew size was going to be a [challenge] ... sometimes you can't beat size," he said.
West Branch has made a lot of long tournament runs, including a trip to the 2020 Division II state finals that was canceled 15 minutes before tipoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.
West Branch coach Walt DeShields said his team purposefully creates a hard schedule to battle harden the team.
"Our schedule definitely got us ready," he said.
West Branch came into the game with a 13-11 record, but played a lot of Division I teams along the way.
"These girls just keep coming," he said.
DeShields said his team was missing a starter on Saturday, but knew it would be a closer game then last year. He praised Edgewood's Kaci Kanicki, a senior, who led the Warriors with 22 points in her final game.
DeShields said his point guard also had a bloody nose and left the game several times, during which Edgewood made several runs to make the game close.
A large group of Edgewood fans waited for the team to return to the court and gave them a lengthy applause for their successful season.
Chloe Dennison led West Branch with 21 points and Heather Egli scored 12 for the visitors.
Annie Johnston scored seven points for Edgewood and teammate McKenna Vencill added six.
