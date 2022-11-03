STRONGSVILLE — The Saint John’s Heralds volleyball season ended in a three-game match against Wellsville in the second Division IV regional semifinal at Strongsville High School on Thursday.
Wellsville (26-1) is one of the better Division IV teams in the state of Ohio.
“They are just a great team,” Heralds coach Sarah Howe said after the 25-19, 25-14, 25-11 loss. “They are ranked in the top five in the state Division IV.”
The Heralds (23-4) ran up against Presley Stokes, a sophomore who was recently selected the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division IV District 1 Player of the Year.
“She was the difference,” Howe said.
Howe said she was thrilled for her young team and how they met their goal of reaching regional.
“Everything after last week was icing on the cake,” she said.
The first game started with a back-and=forth rhythm. Saint John edged out to an 8-3 lead before Wellsville started redirecting the ball to areas where the Heralds were not occupying.
Wellsville turned things around with a six-point run, taking a 9-8 lead.
They kept a steady back-and-forth set of points until going on a run that started with a 16-16 tied and ended with the Lady Tigers winning 25-19.
In the second game, the Heralds stayed close early with Wellsville leading 9-8. Stokes then took over with hard serves, spikes and re-directs and led her team to a 25-14 victory.
The final game was all Wellsville as the Lady Tigers went from a 16-11 lead to a 25-11 final score.
Howe pulled senior Giana DeCato with about five points remaining in the match and shared a long hug.
After the last point, team members hugged and wiped away a few tears, but Howe said it has been a great season.
“This [getting to regional] was kind of a pipe dream but a realistic one,” she said. “I am so proud of these girls and everything they accomplished this year.”
Howe said the underclassmen have learned a lot during the year and will use that experience for next season.
“With such a young team this year, they got a taste of what they can do,” she said. “Next year, we want to build on the accomplishments of this year and continue the legacy of Saint John volleyball.”
DeCato and Gabbie Johnston each recorded four kills.
Alexa Jordan collected 15 digs and Lizzie Ducro had 12 assists.
Johnston led the way in scoring with five points
Wellsville is scheduled to play Monroeville, a 3-0 winner in Thursday’s first match, on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Strongsville High School for the regional championship.
The teams played last season in the regional final with Monroeville winning 3-1.
