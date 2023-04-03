Weather is always a challenge for track and field programs in Northeastern Ohio.
Athletes and coaches got a swift reminder of the that principal on Saturday afternoon when a public address announcement sent hundreds of people home from the Red Raider Relays in Painesville.
Athletic administrators made the decision to cancel the meet as a series of thunderstorms took aim on the area. County coaches at least had the opportunity to see a glimpse of their athletes before the inclement weather turned the stadium into a ghost town.
Lakeside was hitting the track for competition for the first time this season, and head coach Moses Smith was happy with the performance of his young team.
Smith said he has about 20 girls and 25 boys participating this year after a dip in numbers the last several yeas.
Smith said he has a lot of freshmen on the team and sprints and jumps are the strength of the team.
He said freshman long jumper Devan Miller is a bright spot on the horizon, having cleared 18-0 as an eighth grader.
Edgewood boys coach Jim Sanchez said he has 50 boys on his team, and they were thankful to get on an all weather track to get a feel for what competition feels like.
Weather reports dictated an early start to the Red Raider Relays as organizers moved the field events up from 9 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in hopes of beating the thunderstorms. It was only a partial victory as the storms arrived just after noon with numerous running events to still be contested.
The Geneva boys and girls teams were off to early leads when the weather shut down the competition.
The Geneva boys had a 66.5-66 over Perry in the 11-team field that included schools of varying size. Jefferson was fourth with 43 points; Lakeside, eighth, 23.5 and Edgewood, ninth, 21.
Geneva girls’ squad had an even more commanding leading with 88 points to Perry’s 66.5. Edgewood was fifth place with 49, Jefferson, eighth, 23.5 and Lakeside, ninth, 16.
Edgewood’s team of Sarah Coxon and Taylor Mosier-Visnosky won both the girls shot put (37-0 and 30-1.50) and discus relay (96-4 and 92-9).
Geneva’s 4X100 shuttle hurdles relay of Gianna DeLuca, Hannah Costello, Gabriella Winchell and Alexis Howell took first in a time of 1:16.31.
The Eagles 4X100 relay team of Lily Schiemann, Allison Sochia, Riley Park and Alexis Howell finished first at 54.17.
On the boys side, Dane Szczepkowski, Jamil Daghlas, Abe Rosales and Connor Boland claimed first in the 4X200 relay in a time of 1:31.83.
In addition, the distance medley relay quartet of Joalexander Sanchez, Boland, Luke McKinney and Donald Shymske notched first at 11:32.48.
Geneva’s Johnny Haeseler won the shot put at 120-02.
Jefferson’s Wade Woodworth and Mason Pawlowski captured the shot put relay (48-0 and 41-10).
Falcons boys coach T.J. Furman said he was happy with his team’s performance.
He said the cancellation of the meet before the completion of the discus competition was frustrating.
“We were expecting to get some points,” he said. “Overall we had a good showing,” Furman said.
He said Woodworth, who narrowly missed a trip to Columbus in the shot put last year, has high hopes for the season and threw a 49-10 during a recent quad league meet.
Pymatuning Valley boys coach Ryan Shontz said bad weather has kept his team off the track. but are looking forward to competing Tuesday and Friday.
“We had our first meet cancelled,” he said.
Shontz said the boys team has about 35 competitors and the girls around 25.
Shonotz added that has a lot of his freshmen turned in good performances in middle school and are getting ready to show their stuff at the high school level.
Laker distance runners Mason Summers and Gavin Hodge have shown some good times during the winter season.
For the Lakers girls team, Jolene Sharpe
is gearing up for the long jump and 400 events and Rowen Jenkins is in the 300 hurdles.
