ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Edgewood boys basketball team used its defensive intensity to earn a 24-point victory over rival Lakeside on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors won 77-53 with a well balanced scoring attack with Zach Vencill leading the way with 24 points and Logan Kray close behind with 19 points.
Earlier in the season, the Warriors held off the Dragons for a one-point victory.
Edgewood head coach John Bowler said the team knew they would be without senior standout Christian Curry, who tore his achilles tendon on Tuesday against Perry and is out for the season.
"He is a good player and a good person," Bowler said.
The rest of the Warriors decided to put in an all-out, full-game effort.
"I thought we had a lot of intensity," Bowler said.
He said the team usually plays with energy for a couple of quarters, but the Warriors (13-3) put together a full game.
"I thought they played great," Bowler said.
Lakeside head coach Matt Newsome said his team could not match the Warriors' intensity.
"If you can't get up for this game I don't know what you can get up for," he said.
Da'Sjuan Williams led the Dragons (2-13) with 19 points and led a few spurts that got Lakeside a bit closer, but the Warriors quickly came back with a steal or a 3-pointer to keep a lead throughout the game.
