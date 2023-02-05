230130-sports-cvcwrestling7

Edgewood's Devon Sanchez, facing, wrestles against Berkshire in the Chagrin Valley Conference Tournament recently at Perry High School. Sanchez went 2-0 at 106 pounds in the district duals over the weekend.

 Warren Dillaway | Star Beacon

Edgewood competed in the Division II Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association District Duals on Saturday at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

As the eighth seed in the upper bracket, the Warriors opened with a 39-37 win over No. 9 Norton.

But in its next match, Edgewood fell to No. 1 SVSM 48-24 to bow out of the tournament.

For the Warriors, Devon Sanchez at 106 pounds, D'Angelo Sanchez 120, Tony Herron-Colon 126, Kyle Vencill 138 and Josh Biller 150 each recorded a pair of wins.

Devon Sanchez pinned Norton's Ronnie Ammons at 1:31 for his opening win, then collected a forfeit victory over SVSM.

D'Angelo Sanchez won by forfeit in his first match, then pinned SVSM's Eh Moo at 1:02.

Herron-Colon notched a pin over Norton's Sebastian at 1:31 and 4-2 decision against SVSM's Desmond Childress.

Vencill won a pair of decisions, defeating Norton's Jesse King 4-1 and SVSM's Braden Dunlap 7-3.

Biller posted two wins. He downed Norton's Braden Tomcik at  1:31 and SVSM's Ghamari Clayton in 19 seconds.

Going 1-1 for Edgewood were: Michael Ochoa at 144, Chris Skwera 165 and Zeke Lucas 175. 

