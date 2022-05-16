Edgewood and Conneaut will have to wait at least one more day to start the baseball postseason.
The Division II schools were scheduled to open the tournament Monday, but field conditions forced postponements until 5 p.m. today.
Edgewood is slated to host Lakeview, while Conneaut is scheduled to host Girard.
The Geneva at Perry Division II sectional semifinal is still on, as of Monday afternoon, but moved to 6:30 p.m.
As of Monday afternoon, Jefferson and Pymatuning Valley are scheduled to start the postseson at 5 p.m. today.
The Falcons go to Kirtland, while the Lakers are at East Palestine.
On Tuesday at 5 p.m., Lakeside is at Mentor and Madison hosts Brush in Division I tournament action, while St. John heads to Fairport Harbor for a Division IV sectional tournament contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.